Recipe: Smoked chicken, sundried tomato and basil croquettes

Sundried tomatoes and basil combine with smoked chicken in these crunchy canapes.

These irresistible savouries can be prepared ahead of time so that, close to serving, all you will need to do is fry them.

Makes about 40

Ingredients

Filling:

1 small onion, finely chopped

90g butter

90g flour

1 cup milk

3⁄4 cup chicken stock

80g sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped

1⁄2 cup basil leaves, finely chopped

120g smoked chicken, finely chopped

To cook:

100g flour

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup dry white breadcrumbs

1⁄2 cup panko breadcrumbs

Oil for deep-frying

To serve:

Basil pesto

Microgreens for garnish

Method

To make the filling, cook the onion in the butter, in a large saucepan over low heat, until translucent.

Increase the heat to medium, and add the flour. Stir until cooked, about 1 minute.

Gradually add the milk and stock, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and becomes very thick. Add the sun-dried tomatoes, basil and chicken, and season to taste. Transfer to a shallow dish, cool, and chill for several hours.

To cook the croquettes, place the flour, eggs, and combined breadcrumbs in separate bowls. Scoop tablespoonfuls of chilled filling and form into small croquette shapes. Dust each in flour, then coat with egg and then breadcrumbs.

Place on a lined baking tray, and chill for at least 30 minutes or until ready to fry.

Fry the croquettes in batches in a deep fryer, or in a deep pan with about 5cm of oil, for about 3 minutes or until golden. Drain on crumpled paper towels.

Serve hot, or at room temperature, topped with a dollop of pesto, and microgreens.