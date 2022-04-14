Love Your Local: Soul had 'lowest of lows' and 'real highs' during pandemic

All around Aotearoa, bars, cafes and restaurants need your business, so now's the time to Love Your Local.

Soul Bar and Bistro has been a fixture of Auckland’s Viaduct for over 20 years, establishing itself as the place to go for good food, a good drink, and a good time.

Despite its long-standing history as an Auckland hotspot, the restaurant was not able to escape the ramifications of Covid-19.

When the Omicron outbreak ramped up in Auckland back in mid-February, Soul joined the long list of Auckland establishments that were forced to close due to staff either catching the virus, or being close contacts.

SOUL/Supplied Despite 20 years of success in Auckland's Viaduct, Soul Bar and Bistro was not able to escape the ramifications of Covid-19.

Soul’s Commercial and Events Manager Olivia Carter said the last two years had been an “up and down journey".

“In the weirdest way it has had the lowest of lows, but also some really amazing moments and real highs as well,” she said.

Carter said the past two years had been extremely “stressful” for the team of 85, but she was intent on providing “positive and upbeat leadership”.

“I feel responsible for the 85 staff. I feel that responsibility to make sure we have enough hours for them, that they can look after their families, they get paid.”

“I feel very lucky that we have such a strong and loyal customer base. Whenever we close we get such an outpouring of support, and the same when we reopen, people come to support us.”

It was important to Carter and the wider team to check in with the staff on their mental health, especially during lockdowns.

SOUL/Supplied Olivia Carter describes the staff at Soul as a “family”.

“Mental health is something we are keeping an eye out for. That’s one of our primary focuses,” she said.

“We are finding lots of people are reaching out and looking for support.”

The Restaurant Association offered resources to local restaurants and their teams, following a survey that showed 71 percent of members admitting their mental health had suffered as a result of Covid-19 impacting their business.

“Covid has been particularly hard on restaurants... restaurant owners are now being asked to take responsibility for the mental wellbeing of their teams,” Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said.

“The association also works closely with Clearhead – the platform is a guide to all things mental health and wellbeing from reducing stress, handle anxieties and managing your emotions.”

Carter said Soul were able to keep all their team employed, but the hospitality industry had definitely “felt the pinch” of staff leaving to pursue other industries.

“We are all feeling that pinch of people leaving to do other things, which is then in turn creating situations are desperate for staff, so they are offering crazy money,” she said.

Carter believed the stress of the pandemic and constantly re-opening and closing, brought the “amazing” Soul team together.

“We always talk about how we have this Soul family – there is something about it, it gets in your blood, you love being a part of it,” she said.

Carter said she could not wait to get back to “normal”, and had missed watching their bartenders have a little dance behind the bar, and punters enjoying their delicious food.

Carter had one word of advice for Aucklanders who either cancel their booking last minute, or only have half of the booked group turn up.

“Please, please let us know if you plans change – even if you call 20 minutes before, that’s 20 minutes where we could let more customers into our restaurant."

Soul cautiously re-opened on March 4, at first for only five days a week, but now are back to their normal service hours.