Fake giant potato 'Dug the spud' gains worldwide notoriety

New Zealand’s ‘Dug the Spud’ makes an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show, and other media for its apparent identity crisis.

New Zealand’s own Dug the Spud was caught out in an identity crisis of epic proportions this week, and global media is lapping it up.

Hamilton’s Colin and Donna Craig-Brown entered their 7.9kg potato to the Guinness World Records in hope he’d win the title of world’s heaviest potato.

Dug the fake spud has gained global notoriety after DNA testing revealed the potato is actually a gourd.

This week it was revealed Dug was not a potato, but a tuber gourd.

It’s tough news for the Craig-Browns, but the story is an international frenzy, and the puns are spud-tastic.

READ MORE:

* Oh gourd, monster 'potato' not actually a spud

* Dug the Potato to get DNA testing in Scotland in bid for spud world record

* Is this the largest potato in the world?



Dug made an appearance on the Colbert Report’s “Meanwhile” strange news segment on Thursday. The show adorned the fraudulent spud with googly eyes and host Stephen Colbert announced, “when I look at this abomination I want to scream ‘there is no gourd’.”

Screengrab/Youtube Dug made an appearance on the Colbert Report’s “Meanwhile” news segment on Thursday.

Also in the US, the Wall Street Journal gave the Hamilton gourd a mention and the New York Times headline on Thursday read, “It Could’ve Been the World’s Largest Potato, if Only It Were a Potato.”

The Sydney Morning Herald and ABC picked up the story of the spud-turned Gourd Tuber. “Gourd try but no potato record,” the Sydney Morning Herald headline read.

Screengrab This week it was revealed Dug was not a potato, but a tuber gourd- and the international media won't let it go.

UK media has also jumped on board. The story of Dug the fraudulent spud can be found on The Mirror , The Independent and Sky News.

“Couple ... have had their dreams turned to mash,” wrote The Guardian on Thursday.

Screengrab From Australia to the UK, news of Dug the faux spud made waves.

While it’s clear the couple’s dreams of growing the world’s heaviest potato have been dashed, the giant gourd from Hamilton is clearly the most famous fake potato around.