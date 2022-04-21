Love Your Local: Little Creatures Brewery on 'surreal' pandemic journey

All around Aotearoa, bars, cafes and restaurants need your business, so now's the time to Love Your Local.

Auckland’s Little Creatures Brewery has finally be able to fling open its doors again, after what venue manager Patrick Rhodes called a “surreal” journey through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The venue is a local spot for the many Kiwis who call Hobsonville Point home, and the community was shocked to learn it would be shutting up shop back in late February.

At that point in the pandemic Covid-19 case numbers were surging, and the brewery made the tough decision to not choose a re-opening date.

Little Creatures/Supplied Little Creatures Brewery closed their doors during the peak Omicron wave, but have since re-opened.

However, it is now able to welcome locals in once again, as restrictions have eased and the Omicron wave moved past Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Why Love Your Local is personal for me

* Love Your Local: How a group chat saved Waiheke's hospo industry

* Love Your Local: Chlöe Swarbrick's top eats in Auckland central

* Love Your Local: Soul had 'lowest of lows' and 'real highs' during pandemic

* Love Your Local: How a Facebook community the size of a large town is helping save hospitality



“The community support has been incredible, completely overwhelming from day dot to the present,” Rhodes said.

Little Creatures Brewer opened in Catalina Bay in February 2019, and had been operating for barely a year when the pandemic struck.

Rhodes said the venue, which usually operates at “a million miles an hour” was suddenly "brought to a halt".

The first lockdown felt like a “distant memory” to Rhodes, who said they “all blend into one”, but spoke about how proud he was of his team for adapting quickly.

This meant completing “in-depth online training” during alert level 4, and embracing contactless deliveries in level 3.

Little Creatures/Supplied Little Creatures Brewery is loved by the locals of Hobsonville Point.

“We used to thrive on guest interaction, but [in level 3] it was, ‘give us your licence plate number, open your boot, and we will drop your food in’,” Rhodes said.

The brewery introduced meal kits, with families sending the team photos of how they plated up each delicious Little Creatures meal.

“It was a great way for families to enjoy the Little Creatures experience, in their own home,” Rhodes said.

The pandemic wore on, until it was December 2021 and restaurants were able to welcome back the fully vaccinated.

Rhodes admitted there were some “challenges” with the introduction of the vaccine passport system, and the venue enforced a second form of identification to prove the vaccine pass presented belonged to the customer presenting it .

“On the very first night we had a couple of chaps come in, and they shared the same vaccine passport,” Rhodes explained.

Little Creatures/Supplied The venue is used to having up to “750 bums on seats”, which makes it difficult to operate during the red light setting.

“We didn’t want to be known as an establishment who operated carelessly, so we decided to be vigilant with identification.”

The wellbeing of the Little Creatures team was “paramount” to Rhodes, and he believed that was one of the reasons the “close” team was so successful.

“I don’t want to be the ‘boss dad’ checking in on them all the time, but enough so that they feel supported. We have the appropriate resources for our team to seek support from specialist for anything,” he said.

Little Creatures is owned by Lion, New Zealand’s largest alcohol beverage company, which meant when the venue decided to close, the hospitality team was able to be re-deployed to other parts of the country.

“When we were given the opportunity to support other parts of the business that had been impacted by the absence of their team members, we jumped at the opportunity,” Rhodes said.

“The amount of experience they have picked up is special, whether it is working in customer service with computers, or in the warehouse with forklifts.”

But Rhodes said the thing he and his team missed most about operating as “normal” was interacting with their loyal locals.

“If people have had a stink day, they can come here, and you can help them forget all about that rubbish. We miss people.”