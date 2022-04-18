Love Your Local: 24-year-old hospo entrepreneur's plans sullied by Covid

Out of her three businesses, Ashleigh McLean had to close her ice-cream shop in Blenheim and put on hold on the opening of her Picton store.

The 24-year-old’s business plan collapsed with the move to the Red traffic light setting in January.

“I had to make some quick decisions to condense the business otherwise I would have gone bankrupt.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough's businesses owner Ashleigh Mclean said it was a “really unenjoyable time” to be in hospitality.

“It meant that SCOOP's [ice-cream shop] doors had to shut. In the meantime, I am back working full time at Thomas's [cafe].

McLean went from a total of 14 employees to two and her trade fell by 50 per cent.

“It is even worse than that now.

“Things were very good, it was busy until the red light settings came into force.

"Honestly, things died off everywhere and that period [December-January] was also when I signed the lease for the Picton store."

The Marlborough Pantry, a hub that showcases local food and products, was set to open in Picton on February 19.

It is now likely to open at the end of April, beginning of May.

Chloe Ranford/Stuff McLean used to run her ice cream shop in Picton before reopening it in Blenheim in December 2021. SCOOP is now close until further notice.

“That would completely depend on things getting busier, really,” McLean said, speaking before New Zealand moved to orange light settings on April 14.

“If things don't pick it up in town and the cafe doesn't get busy it would just take longer for the Marlborough Pantry to open.”

McLean used to run her ice cream shop in Picton, but chose not to reopen the physical premises after the first Covid-19 lockdown.

She brought SCOOP back to Blenheim in December 2021 but closed it three months later, on March 2, "until further notice".

“I think everyone, as a community, is over it. It is going to be a really tight year – we are not going to see a spike again until summer.

Scott Hammond/Stuff McLean is now back to full-time management at Thomas and Sons cafe.

“So it is just going to be about condensing everything, knowing your limits, and working your ass off to make sure we are staying alive.”

McLean has been in the hospitality industry since she was a teenager.

“I am in hospitality because I like the feeling I get within myself providing an awesome experience for others.

“I love food, I am a chef as well, and that's why I got into hospitality; to share what I love with others.”

But the reality is pretty different on the ground, she said.

“Hospitality business owners are struggling, and we are really trying to hold it together, and I think it's more visible than we'd like to admit, because it puts our staff on edge, customers feel it.

“We get a lot of backlash from customers at the moment, just because we are having to change things up, whether that's opening hours or items available on the menu, or even cost increasing with inflation, and it's making it a really unenjoyable time to be in hospitality. And then therefore, we are losing staff because people don't want to be in the industry any more. So it is quite toxic, actually.”

McLean said she was looking forward to seeing a "dramatic change".

"These Covid times have been bloody tough, and have seen me condense my business but looking forward to coming out of this with a bang!"