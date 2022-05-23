Love Your Local: Accounting was boring - so Raglan Bagels was born

Steve Dube spends his days listening to heavy metal music in the kitchen and baking dozens of artisan bagels.

Steve Dube spends his days alone in Raglan’s community kitchen listening to loud heavy metal music and baking hundreds of hand-made artisan bagels.

The 40-year-old, who moved to north Waikato from Montreal seven years ago, started Raglan Bagels mid-pandemic in April last year.

In the beginning it was just 100 bagels a week, but one year in he was averaging 1000.

“I’m amazed. If you asked me a year ago if I was going to make bagels and sell them for a living, I would have said nah,” Dube said, with a grin.

Before Covid-19 reached New Zealand shores, Dube worked as a production manager for Raglan Food Co., but decided to try his hand at studying accounting during lockdown.

He was good with numbers and wanted to do something new – but it was boring.

So, Raglan Bagels was born.

Dube had been making Montreal-style bagels at home for family and friends for years, and his partner suggested he try his hand at it full-time and see what happened.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Steve Dube started out making 100 bagels a week in April last year. Now, that’s 1000.

He spent hours and hours during lockdown watching YouTube videos and baking in his kitchen with trial and error to find his own signature recipe.

Dube said it was important his recipes were vegan because Raglan had a big community of people who didn’t eat meat or animal-derived products.

He described them “bee-gan” because the bagels were boiled in water with honey, but were otherwise vegan.

The honey gave the taste of Montreal-style bagels, he said. But they had the size and density of New York bagels, with a smaller hole.

Dube graduated from his kitchen at home to the Old School Art Centre once lockdown lifted, but it only had an ordinary oven.

He was restricted to 15 bagels a batch, and would spend long days and nights in the kitchen baking.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Steve Dube bakes about 200 to 300 bagels a week in Raglan’s Old School Art Centre kitchen.

Dube started a Givealittle page to raise money for a shop with a kitchen of his own, but there weren’t any premises available in Raglan. So he bought a big oven instead.

Now, he can cook 50 at once, and averages about 200 to 300 a day.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Steve Dube’s bagels were soft and fluffy on the inside, with a crispy and brown exterior.

He rents the premises, and sells bagels there on Thursday to Sunday, 9.30am to 4pm.

People could get cream cheese on their bagel, pastrami, barbecue pulled jackfruit, or the newest option – a BLT.

“It was just a cool idea, I didn’t think I’d be paying bills with it. Now it’s my only job, and it’s awesome.”