The ultimate bunfight: Small bakery's hot cross buns punch above their weight

First choice goes to the Master of Gingerbread hot cross bun held by taster Demi Mimmack, left, and second place is the Wildflour bun in the hands of Jesse Stirling.

Easter for many is a time of remembrance, for others little more than a long weekend.

But regardless of faith or holiday plans, almost everyone will be scoffing a few hot cross buns.

What makes the best bun varies widely from person to person, given the importance we each place on fruit, spice, texture and ability to soak up butter.

Stuff’s Manawatū office took up a formidable challenge on Wednesday: finding the best hot cross bun in Palmerston North.

The annual bunfight pits small suburban bakeries against the might of supermarkets.

Fans of zany flavours, such as the Vegemite and cheese variety available in Australia, may be disappointed, as this battle royale was exclusively for traditionally flavoured buns.

Some regular favourites were left off the shopping list for the 2022 edition, such as the top-class buns from BABCO and the judiciously spiced six-pack from Pak ‘n’ Save, in an effort to find some hidden gems.

Six-packs were purchased from Wildflour​, Winter Family Bakery​, the new Countdown in Awapuni, Cuba Street Bakehouse​ and Master of Gingerbread​.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Aaron Hickmott and the crew at Master of Gingerbread make delicious hot cross buns.

All were toasted lightly, with tasters able to apply as much butter as they liked.

The buns from Master of Gingerbread, a small bakery in Takaro opened in 2020 by Aaron Hickmott, romped into top spot.

One person described them as “old-fashioned”, but in a good way, tasting nothing like a mass-produced product.

Others raved about the quality of fruit, which did not overpower the other flavours.

“It’s got just the right hint of spice.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The newsroom put five local hot cross buns to the taste test. Clockwise from top, Wildflour, Winter Family Bakery, Countdown Awapuni, Cuba Street Bakehouse, Master of Gingerbread.

Available for $6.50 a six-pack, Master of Gingerbread also does white chocolate and cranberry hot cross buns for those wanting something a bit different.

Cuba Street Bakehouse’s buns cost $4.80 for six and were still warm when collected, but split opinions when it came to judging.

Those wanting plenty of fruit should consider picking them up, but one person found the flavours clashed.

“You can drive a Hilux up that. It’s really rough,” they said.

Wildflour’s, the priciest by far at $16 a pack, came out as most people’s second-favourite bun.

One person said they would be especially good with a dollop of marmalade, while others complemented the spice.

Countdown’s buns were by far the cheapest at $3.50 for six, but did little to excite people.

“It’s just raisin toast with a cross on it,” one taster said.

Another was not a fan of the very pale appearance.

Winter Family Bakery finished in the middle of the pack, with its buns being $6 for six.

Some thought they were a bit too bland, while others loved the texture of the dough and copious volumes of fruit.