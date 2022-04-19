Love Your Local: How a group chat saved Waiheke's hospo industry

All around Aotearoa, bars, cafes and restaurants need your business, so now's the time to Love Your Local.

Restaurants, cafes and bars in Waiheke Island have banded together to fight staff shortages, ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions and lack of international visitors, using a simple 2022-esque solution – a group chat.

UK native Will Thompson, who has been working on Auckland’s Waiheke Island since late 2018, decided to create a WhatsApp group with other managers and venue owners on the island, after trying to go for a drink on a day off.

Will Thompson/Supplied The Waiheke Island venues have been sharing staff and resources during Covid-19.

“We had a day off on a Tuesday and there was literally nowhere to go – there was no communication about opening times or anything,” said Thompson, who is the general manager at Fenice restaurant.

Thompson went around hospitality venues on the Island to ask who wanted to be part of a group on instant messaging service WhatsApp.

He originally started the group to co-ordinate opening times with other venues, so there were a range of options for locals and visitors to dine at, no matter which day it was.

But as the pandemic wore on and Omicron started its devastating wave across Auckland, the group expanded to fill Covid-19 related staffing shortages across Waiheke, or offer up tables when customers turned up to a full restaurant.

Simon Pope, who owns fish and chip shop The Local, said the accessibility of the WhatsApp group has made communicating with other venue owners “a lot easier”.

“The WhatsApp group made communication a lot faster and gave us the ability to share what’s happening, without the need of face-to-face meetings,” Pope said.

Will Thompson/Supplied Will Thompson, left, pictured with Fenice owner Tim Pickering (c) and restaurant manager Max Iannuzzi, created the Whats App group, which has been an integral part of keeping the Island's hospo industry running.

The WhatsApp group also allowed venue owners to warn others about trouble-making customers.

“When mandates were still in place, there was a fake vaccination pass doing the rounds,” Pope said.

“So someone would send a picture of the fake pass around, and warn others to look out for it.”

The group even managed to catch a criminal .

“It helps in ‘dash and dine’ situations – someone recently posted CCTV footage of a man who left without paying. That person certainly got found out when he got to the next place,” Pope said.

The Local/Supplied The Local were able one of the many venues that were able to share their staff through organising with other owners and managers using the WhatsApp group.

Ro Parker, owner of The Heke, explained because she was “on the floor” most of the time, the group gave her access to things she may not know without it.

“It’s so nice not to be in any competition with each other and be open and encouraging, give advice around certain things,” she said.

Thompson said the sense of community between venue owners and managers is one of the best things about the creation of the WhatsApp group.

“Connecting all the main restaurants and owners together was important. We are stronger in numbers,” he said.

Will Thompson/Supplied Waiheke hospitality venues have had a very busy Easter weekend, and have hope for the year that lies ahead in terms of Covid restrictions.

The group’s members were keen to continue , despite the loosening of Covid restrictions.

“You can never stop learning – new managers are going to come in, they can use the group to learn the ropes,” Thompson said.

“When people do come to work here from overseas, we can use it for accommodation sharing, and we will still use it for staff sharing.”

Parker said for her, it’s all about creating a “good experience”, which includes using the group.

“We really want Aucklanders to have a good experience on the island – we want to know what taxi company is ripping people off, or which ferry is too full,” she said.

After two years of hard work and constant struggle, hospo venues across the island felt hope for the future after a busy Easter weekend.

“Easter Monday was the busiest it has been in my three and a half years,” Thompson said.

“I can see a light at the end of the tunnel.”