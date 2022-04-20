Last minute dinner sorted: Cook pesto spaghetti with mapled pumpkin tonight

We tend to think of roasting as something that takes a long time, perhaps because a “roast dinner” is often an affair several hours in the making. But when it comes to fresh in-season vegetables – like the pumpkin in this dish – it really doesn't have to be.

The single most time-consuming task in this vegetarian dish is probably peeling the pumpkin, butternut, or gourd of your choice. When you start doing that, turn the oven on. By the time it’s peeled and chopped, the oven will have come to temperature. Prep everything else in the 15 minutes it takes to cook and voila – dinner.

If you don’t like or can’t find rocket, substitute for spinach or silverbeet. The flavours are different, but they’ll all bring that sharp bitter note to the dish. Use green or plain black instead of kalamata olives if you prefer, or chopped vine tomatoes instead of cherry. And if olives are a practical or palate stretch, leave out and up the pesto.

Any way you slice it, this easy-peasy meal is going to be yummy.

Pesto spaghetti with mapled pumpkin, rocket, olives and blistered cherry tomatoes

By Nadia Lim

Ingredients

Mapled pumpkin:

200g peeled pumpkin (or butternut), diced 1cm

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Pesto spaghetti:

1 shallot

1 clove garlic

1 punnet cherry tomatoes

250g fresh or dried spaghetti

50g basil pesto (store bought)

¼ cup finely grated parmesan cheese

2 handfuls rocket leaves

30g Kalamata olives, sliced

3 tablespoons basil leaves, roughly torn (reserve a few for garnish)

To serve:

2–3 tablespoons finely grated or shaved parmesan cheese

20g chopped walnuts (optional)

Method

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Line an oven tray with baking paper. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil.

Toss all mapled pumpkin ingredients together on prepared tray. Season well with salt and pepper and roast for about 15 minutes, until pumpkin is soft.

While pumpkin is cooking, prepare the rest of the meal. Finely dice shallot and garlic. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a medium fry-pan on low heat. Cook shallot and garlic for 1–2 minutes until just soft. Increase heat to medium, add cherry tomatoes and cook for 2–3 minutes, or until starting to blister and soften.

When pumpkin has 5 minutes cook time remaining, cook pasta in pot of boiling water according to packet instructions, until al dente (just tender). Reserve 2 tablespoons pasta cooking water then drain pasta well.

Return pasta to pot and add roasted pumpkin, pesto, first measure of parmesan, tomato onion mixture, rocket and olives. Gently toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

To serve, divide spaghetti between bowls and serve with reserved basil, parmesan, walnuts and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.

