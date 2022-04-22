My salmon horror story: I tried Stephen King's microwave fish recipe so you don't have to

Author Stephen King caused an uproar among his 6.6 million social media followers with a controversial microwave salmon recipe. Stuff reporter Chris Hyde decided to give it a try.

Chris Hyde is a reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: One microwave on high, five damp paper towels, and one fillet of unseasoned supermarket salmon.

If this sounds like the start of a horror story to you, that's because it is. I tried it.

The great American scare writer Stephen King kick-started all this when this week he sent social media into a shudder by releasing his exclusive recipe for cooking salmon.

Amid a backlash to the recipe – with comments like "this is your scariest work yet" and "sorry to hear about your divorce" – the 74-year-old doubled down.

"I have one thing to say to people slagging on my salmon recipe: Don't knock it until you've tried it," the author famed for works such as The Shining wrote.

He's right, I thought. But I really wanted to slag it. So off to Pak 'n Save I went.

I found myself in the fish aisle on Friday, where a shelf of enormous fillets sat in a row, all individually wrapped in copious plastic (not cool Foodstuffs).

Remarkably in this age of Aotearoa's record inflation, it was on special, a mere $36.99 a kg for boneless Bluff salmon. As King noted, it shouldn't be too big, so I got the smallest possible fillet for $7.92.

Back home and it was lunchtime. I poured the olive oil and squeezed over half a lemon. Normally there would be seasoning sprinkled at this point, but King controversially made no mention of this, so, horrifyingly, none was added.

Stuff The salmon still left in the sea won't be loving the amount of plastic Pak 'n Save uses.

Then it was time to soak some paper towels in water and cover it. I used five paper towels, because in my mind I was convinced a wet oily fish would cause the towels to disintegrate all over it and I would be picking them off like stickers from a 5-year-old’s bedroom wall.

I feel like I’ve read somewhere that microwaves in the United States and New Zealand have different wattages, but I was damned if I wasn't going to "nuke it" as this seemed like a key element.

In for 3 minutes it went as I prepared a supermarket salad to go with it.

High Country Salmon business operations manager Tracey Gunn, whose company is based near Twizel in Mackenzie, said King's recipe did not make sense.

"I can't say I've ever cooked a piece of salmon in the microwave. I can't imagine that it would be cooked particularly evenly and the lack of seasoning would also be a concern.

"But I've been against so many of these hacks that go on TikTok and you look at them and you go, that's never going to work. But you know, a lot of the times they do, so never say never."

Gunn said she didn't understand the purpose of the paper towels because microwaves tend to keep everything reasonably moist.

"So I don't really see what it's doing apart from maybe stopping some splatter or something.

"I can't really fault the olive oil or the lemon juice, that's fine, but yeah, it's strange."

Gunn said crispy skin on salmon was the gold standard, and it was (for obvious reasons) not possible in a microwave.

"Take your time and I 100% recommend a cast iron pan. Don't have too much heat on it or you'll burn the skin. Good things take time and it's the same with getting a nice crispy skin."

Stuff The ingredients for this masterpiece, plus olive oil of course.

The microwave beeped as an enormous boom rang out from inside the microwave. Through a steam cloud I removed the still-in-tact paper towels.

What I found was - with the greatest respect to Stephen King - a travesty, really.

It was an overcooked and unevenly cooked piece of salmon, with a floppy skin attached and absolutely no flavour other than, well, salmon flavour.

I reached quickly for the salt, the pepper, and the other half of the lemon, but it made little difference to the experience.

In the end, in spite of everything, I still ate it. It was $8 of food, and I'm a journalist.

Thanks for reading. I'm off to open a window.