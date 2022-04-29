Locals I Love: Harper Finn's top eats in Auckland central

All around Aotearoa, bars, cafes and restaurants need your business, so now's the time to Love Your Local.

Harper Finn lives in a shared house in Grey Lynn, but is currently visiting New York. These are some his favourite local Auckland spots to enjoy a bite to eat or drink.

I'm half Filipino. My mother's from the Philippines. I stay in touch with my culture and that side of myself through food.

So when I go out to eat nine times out of 10 I’ll pick soup and noodles. I very rarely get western or european food.

I'm proud to be able to introduce people to new dishes or new types of food that they might not be familiar with, like yum cha. It's foreign, but for me it feels intensely familiar. And it also keeps me in touch with who I am.

Supplied Musician Harper Finn tells us about some of his favourite local restaurants and bars around Auckland.

Asian cuisine, the way dishes are presented, the style of eating, it's all shared. I know these days, everyone is used to sharing. But the principles of eating Asian cuisine is something that I have grown up with, and to go out and eat at these spots feels really special to me.

STICKY RICE - Sun World Chinese Restaurant

York St, Newmarket

The sticky rice is my favourite dish from Sun World. It comes wrapped in a banana leaf or a lotus leaf. This is what I wish my lunchbox was when I was a young kid. You just get this beautiful little package and I just can't help myself.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied Sun World Chinese Restaurant in Newmarket is Harper Finn’s favourtite spot to eat in Auckland.

Sun World is my favourite place to go and eat in Auckland. It was the last meal I had before I left for New York, and will probably be the first meal I have when I come back. It’s just one of those places that is instantly comforting.

If you‘re familiar with yum cha, it’s cart service, and they come around with a selection of dishes and you just pick and choose. If you are really hungry you can eat something within two minutes. It’s just constant grazing. I just love that style of meal.

TONKOTSU RAMEN and CRISPY NOODLE SALAD - Ramen Takara

Ponsonby Rd, Auckland CBD

Ramen is probably my favourite food on the planet. I've been to every ramen spot in Auckland, that’s my claim to fame.

Ramen Takara does fantastic tonkatsu ramen. It's really really rich, and really creamy, but it's also quite light and delicate. They put these fantastic mushrooms in which are shaped like an ear. You’ll be eating and you'll just get this mushroom full of soup. Texturally, it's really, really fantastic with the egg in there and bamboo shoots as well.

They also do a fantastic crispy noodle salad as an appetiser and I always get that as well. Heading into winter, Ramen Takara will be a top spot for me.

PEACH COCKTAIL - Madame George

Karangahape Rd, Auckland CBD

I fell in love with a clear peach cocktail at Madame George, about a year and a half ago. I was there again recently but it has been taken off the menu, as their drinks list changes from time to time.

But nonetheless the bartenders are very good, and you are in very safe hands taking their advice. They always know what to give you, which is nice. I like going places and taking a recommendation from the bartender because you want to know what they do best, and often you can be intimidated by menus when you don’t know what’s really good.

The food is really fantastic as well. It's a mixture of Peruvian cuisine and they do a really good ceviche with a lot of coconut. Even just the bread there, they serve it with smoked butter. So if you're there for a couple of drinks and just want to get a snack it’s really great.

CHARCOAL STEAK - Bar Magda

Cross St, Auckland CBD

The charcoal steak with soy butter and scallion on rice is the best steak dish in Auckland.

It reminds me of a steak dish that my grandmother would make me whenever I'd stay with her.

If you're from the Philippines, your grandmother will make a version of that dish.

The meat is perfectly cooked, soft, and delicate, with a nice char to it. Mixing soy and butter on a steak is a really great combination.

Filipino cuisine is quite hard to define in the sense that there's a lot of influence from China, Indonesia, and America. The palette can be very diverse. There's a lot of sweet, there's a lot of fat, and there's a lot of salt.

It felt really special to eat that kind of food. Because there aren't that many Filipino restaurants in Auckland. And it's not a food that I have eaten a lot of, even though I am half Filipino.