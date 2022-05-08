Pūkeko pie: How a common Kiwi bird can make a tasty dish

The Cambridge Community Gardens were the target of hungry birds back in early 2019.

The Fish + Game Cookbook is a new collection from renowned chef Angelo Georgalli. In this chapter extract, John Dyer from Fish & Game New Zealand explains how the common pūkeko can be a tasty dish.

Often the subject of myth and delight, the pūkeko is a wonderful game bird to eat.

The New Zealand pūkeko (Porphyrio melanotus) is a large,blue-purplish, wetland-dwelling bird. Pūkeko are held in mixed affection by New Zealanders; they are very territorial and have a reputation as friendly, cheeky birds.

Often called the ‘swamp hen’, ‘pook’, or to some hunters, the ‘blue pheasant’. The pūkeko is a member of the rail family of birds and are found in northern and eastern Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand, including the Kermadec and Chatham Islands.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The pūkeko is a member of the rail family of birds and are found in northern and eastern Australia, Tasmania and NZ.

They have benefited from land clearance and development for pasture, crops, and market gardening like paradise shelduck and the Canada goose. They have also adapted well to urbanisation.

Pūkeko Behaviour

The pūkeko is a great wader and runner. When disturbed, they much prefer to run or hide than to fly. However, when pushed, they are strong fliers and can fly long distances if needed. They’re sometimes seen on the Southern Alps glaciers, taking a breather on a Canterbury to West Coast transit flight.

Pūkeko lack webbed feet but are adequate swimmers and have a good balance in the water, on land or in trees. While they look very attractive in the wild, they are, in fact, quite aggressive and will attack, eating eggs and killing chicks of other species in particular.

The culling of pūkeko on Great Barrier Island by the Department of Conservation has been a significant part of the programme to restore the population of little brown teal.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Pūkeko lack webbed feet but are adequate swimmers and have a good balance in the water, on land or in trees.

Hunting Pūkeko

Pūkeko have been harvested game birds in New Zealand for generations.

The blue body feathers are prime fly-tying material for classic night lures such as Craig’s Night-Time, Taihape Tickler, and Scotch Poacher.

Many kākahu (cloak) weavers are keen to access pūkeko feathers, so why not ask your local marae or DOC office if they would like some clean, dry feathers?

Pūkeko have excellent hearing and eyesight and can be very challenging to hunt once they wise up to hunting. However, in dim light or high winds, they are much easier to approach.

Another exciting technique is to flush them from raupō swamps using a good dog.

Supplied The Fish + Game Cookbook is a new collection from renowned chef Angelo Georgalli.

Where to Find Pūkeko

Pūkeko population numbers vary in different parts of the country, and there is a lower daily bag limit in some regions. In other regions with higher rainfall and lowerlying areas, pūkeko numbers are higher; therefore, the bag limit is also higher in some areas.

In some of these regions, their numbers are having an adverse effect on agriculture. In response to reports of damage to crops and horticulture, several Fish & Game regions have special seasons to reduce bird numbers at high-risk sites through a harvest outside of the main game season.

Supplied Pūkeko are often seen on farmland around New Zealand.

On the West Coast of the South Island, a significant increase in the total area of improved pasture throughout much of the region has led to pūkeko populations becoming more widely distributed. Large concentrations of up to 200 to 300 birds are now typical on properties where the habitat is exceptionally favourable.

Since 2000, Fish & Game has monitored pūkeko in this region using a combination of roadside transects and static counts. In the region, annual fluctuations at monitoring sites are common due to a tendency for flocks to be quite mobile. However, the long-term trend shows the overall West Coast population has averaged 3% growth per annum.

Preparation:

It will surprise many hunters to know pūkeko can be delicious. The secret is not to overcook them, or the old story about cooking them with a rock to weigh them down in the pot, or cooking them with an old boot for four hours, throwing away the pūkeko and eating the rock or boot, will come true!

Peter Meecham/Stuff The secret to preparing pūkeko is to not overcook them, says Fish & Game’s John Dyer.

When cooked right and offered to the public to sample, the verdict has been 100% positive.

An easy method is to remove the breast meat, place it on a cutting board and with a sharp knife, cut horizontally along these breasts to make two schnitzels from each, more if they are large breasts.

Beat these somewhat with a meat bat to make the meat thickness even. A simple recipe is to coat them in seasoned flour, pass them through an egg wash, then breadcrumbs.

This is a reliable and straightforward recipe, but just remember not to fry it too long.

Make a suitable sauce and lay the cooked schnitzels on it.

Supplied Pūkeko pie is a dish that's well worth the wait.

Recipe for pūkeko potato-top pie

This is a dish that’s well worth the wait. While it takes a bit of time to prep, once you’re done and it’s in the oven you’re good to go. And the result is so good you’ll be glad you put in the effort!

BIRD

1 whole pūkeko

1 large oven bag

Knob of butter

3 Tbsp port

1 sprig thyme

1 sprig rosemary

4 sage leaves

3 pinches of salt

3 pinches of pepper

MASH

4 medium agria potatoes, diced

25g butter

¼ cup milk

¼ cup frozen peas

4 pinches of salt

4 pinches of pepper

Grated cheese

FILLING

100g butter

2 white onions, sliced

6 cloves garlic, chopped

2 rashers bacon, chopped

1 tsp Rub-A -Dub Duckie Rub (see below)

4 carrots, chopped

10 yams, chopped

1L beef stock

½ cup port

250g ‘ready to eat’ pitted prunes

1 Tbsp black pepper

3 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

RUB-A-DUB DUCKIE RUB

1 Tbsp gourmet peppercorns

¼ tsp ground turmeric

¼ tsp ground coriander seeds

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp smoked paprika

1 Tbsp natural coarse sea salt

1 clove garlic

½ tsp fresh thyme, chopped

½ tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tsp olive oil

PASTRY

Butter for greasing

Pre-made short savoury pastry

RUB METHOD

Using a mortar & pestle, grind the peppercorns into a fine powder – this will help the rub stick to the bird. Add the turmeric, coriander, cinnamon and paprika. Mix together and set aside.

Using the mortar & pestle, grind the salt, garlic, thyme, rosemary and olive oil into a fine/medium paste.

Add the dried spice mix and combine well.

PIE METHOD