In a pickle: The MasterChef NZ judges on food costs

Grocery food prices were 6.4% higher in April this year than last year, with fruit and vegetables up a whopping 9.4%.

And yes, inflation is biting around the world, but food is uniquely expensive in New Zealand: a Stuff report earlier this month noted that a Countdown-branded block of tasty cheese that retails for $18.50 in New Zealand costs just $10.88 in Australia.

So why is food so expensive? And what can we do about it?

Supplied MasterChef NZ judges Michael Dearth, Nadia Lim and Vaughan Mabee. The trio have their say on the reasons behind the high cost of food, and offer some advice on what we can do about it.

Well, we asked the three new MasterChef NZ judges, who are uniquely qualified to comment, considering they are, respectively, a nutritionist-farmer-entrepreneur, a chef and a restaurateur.

Here’s what they had to say.

‘I see the future being about more local food systems’

Nadia Lim is a well-known cookbook author and food personality. She studied nutrition and dietetics before becoming season two winner of MasterChef. She then went on to co-found My Food Bag in 2013, and now lives on a farm near Arrowtown where she is on a mission to show how farming ethically can be profitable.

The fact New Zealand has to compete for our food on an international market is obviously a factor in why food is so expensive in New Zealand.

We also have a duopoly supermarket system, and then there’s the high costs of production, and these both affect prices. But shipping, transportation, and labour costs are huge - that's probably the biggest killer.

So we're actually quite vulnerable in some ways, in terms of supply, but also costs.

Supplied Nadia Lim says It would be great if every Kiwi had access to learning the skills to grow their own food. She believes it should be mandatory in all schools.

And it's probably going to get more interesting with what's happening around the world with Covid-19, and also the events in Ukraine, and how shipping and freight costs have risen dramatically. That's all going to have a big impact on the cost of food as well.

On top of that, currently there's no enabling of an alternative to a global food market system as a way to feed New Zealanders.

I see the future being more local food systems outside the global market to help New Zealand build greater food resilience, support our local farmers and economy, and reduce all these external global factors.

Of course, a degree of export and import is always going to be needed.

But to me, it always starts with your “home ground” and protecting and looking after your own people, and making sure that you've got a good solid stable system there to begin with.

Also, it just makes sense. Why ship grain and food from the other side of the world when we grow perfectly good stuff here, and we could be supporting our local farmers and economy?

If we worked on that more, I see multiple benefits, because we won’t have to rely on external global factors such as importing from overseas suppliers.

There would be fewer logistics - food and produce will only go, for example, from Canterbury to as far as Northland. So even your carbon footprint is reduced.

Stuff Nadia Lim wants New Zealand to embrace and develop more local food systems.

Our farm just outside of Arrowtown in the Wakatipu basin is an example of that, where about 95% of our customers are within that area. We’ve gone as far as Christchurch. That's who we keep to. We don't export, or ship up to Auckland.

So food systems like that are becoming more and more relevant as time goes on, because of these events that we're seeing lately.

It would be great if every Kiwi had access to learning the skills to grow their own food. Knowing how to feed yourself is probably one of the most important life skills anyone can have. It should be mandatory in all schools.

I see immense value from being able to do that, not just to be able to feed yourselves, but also the mental health benefits of getting outside having a connection to nature.

It is true in some cases that having a vegetable garden can be expensive - if you have to go and buy all your compost, soil, and seedlings.

But you can actually save money if you know how to do it, but it will take quite a few seasons of experimentation and learning to get to the point where you know how to grow, what things to grow, and how to grow it efficiently and at a low cost.

But if you can get to the point where you can easily make your own compost, and grow everything from seed, it is economically viable.

‘We live in a throwaway society’

Michael P. Dearth is the owner of renowned Auckland restaurants The Grove and Baduzzi. Hailing from Connecticut, Dearth was raised on the East Coast of the United States, but spent time in Iowa and California before arriving in Aotearoa with a dream of opening his own restaurant.

We have to address the fact that freight charges have increased by 500% over the last year, which together with supply issues are affecting food prices in New Zealand.

There's a major backlog of these things that are affecting food prices and these extra costs are impacting restaurants.

New Zealand is an island, so if we're going to rely upon things to come into the country, we have to deal with that upfront cost straight away.

Part of the reason for those high freight costs is the backlog of container ships in the Hauraki Gulf that are waiting to unload their refrigerated goods. There are costs to keeping the ships there and to keep that food fresh, and everything is just backed up big time.

Supplied Michael Dearth says high freight charge increases and supply issues are impacting on New Zealand restaurants with many simply in “survival mode” financially.

Managing stock is another issue. We have wines from all over the world on our wine lists, and we try to buy things, so we don't run out of stock. But a lot of the different negociants that are bringing wines in are running out of stock.

Restaurants have had to absorb some costs, because we just want to be fair and competitive in the market, but we've had to increase our prices.

A lot of people are just in survival mode of “let's get through this and at the end have a business”.

We've also had to increase what we would pay our staff, because we're losing them. Whether they are Kiwis that go offshore to Sydney, Melbourne, or London, or staff that are hospitality professionals from Europe who are now needing to go home and see loved ones.

Also, we don't have that big pool of competitors (among food suppliers) that you would get in bigger countries. If you only have Foodstuffs and Countdown, you're going to lack that healthy competition. Big companies play off each other keeping their prices high, and we lose as the customer.

As for home cooks looking to save money, there's definitely been a huge trend in recent years celebrating those “cheaper” secondary cuts of meat and looking to minimise waste.

It's always nice to have the prime cuts, but try and learn how to cook other things like offal and to celebrate the whole animal.

We live in a throwaway society. If you look at our grandparents, if you had some stale bread they made bread pudding. Now we'd just buy a new loaf of bread.

Supplied Michael Dearth encourages Kiwi cooks to use the ‘cheaper’ secondary cuts of meat and minimise your food waste.

I was really impressed with Vaughan Mabee, when we were in Central Otago.

We went rabbit hunting. We got our rabbits and went back to Vaughan’s place and literally processed this protein that we harvested as a pest, and made this beautiful ragu.

People in my little world are also sharing recipes and food. If you have feijoas, and you go to someone's house, they’ll trade and give you some plums.

It’s that whole thing where necessity is the mother of invention. And that's what I love about the Kiwi number eight wire mentality. You just have to figure this out.

Why are carrots taxed the same as a can of Coke?

Vaughan Mabee is the three-time winner of the Innovation Award in the Cuisine Good Food Awards and executive chef at this year’s Cuisine Good Food Awards Best Restaurant, Amisfield. Mabee worked at the world-famous Norwegian restaurant Noma, before establishing himself at the Otago winery.

New Zealand has changed. I’m 41, and I remember when everything was cheap.

There’s a huge problem when it's cheaper to buy your son a McDonald’s Happy Meal than it is to make him potato and leek soup.

We need to focus more on being able to provide better, more nutritious meals for less, for the next generations in New Zealand. Because we don't want to turn into one of those countries where it's impossible for our children to eat correctly.

Obviously, some people have more money than others. But I find it almost offensive that it's more expensive for a low income family to have fresh vegetables and meat because not everyone has land where they can grow or farm.

Living in the south, I have a bit of land around my house so my fiancée, Julia [Yamamoto Evans] , and I grow a lot of what we eat. And it's not really because of the price, it's just because of the beauty of it.

Generally speaking, I eat what I gather or kill. Tonight we're having wild pheasant pie for dinner, because I went hunting a few days ago.

I don’t do a lot of vegetable shopping. They either come from our garden, or Julia has grown a bunch of stuff. But I understand that it's not natural for a normal person to have an abundant availability of vegetables.

People are worse off in the North Island because it's so congested in areas where you don't even have buckets to grow some tomatoes in. But that's not the answer.

I would reduce the tax on vegetables and increase the tax on any product with sugar. I would increase the tax on non-nutritional food so that lower income families have the ability to provide their family with something beautiful, healthy and sustainable from year to year.

When you go to a store and avocado is $5, you have to wonder where we went wrong. I think it's to do with the high value of exporting. And it's not fair that vegetables are taxed. It's difficult enough to live in this day and age.

Why are carrots taxed the same amount that a can of Coke is?

There's so many better things to tax more, that people should use less of, than something fresh for the next generation of young Kiwis.

It’s strange that there aren’t different variations of tax for what people are eating. You could change the variations of tax to make it easier for people to eat better nutritional foods and that would also help in the future and sustainability of people's lives.

One factor is just the huge amount of export that we do. Vegetables, crops, grains, lamb - whatever - the focus is so much more on supplying the rest of the world than New Zealand.

And not only are meat and vegetables expensive, they are not even the best of what is produced here. So New Zealanders pay a higher price for a second-rate product, which is insulting.

In my mind, exportation tax costs should increase and taxation of families in New Zealand trying to buy vegetables should decrease.

