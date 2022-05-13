Love Your Local: Beloved Auckland restaurant Chinese Cuisine making a comeback

Stuff reporters Jackson Thomas, Josephine Franks and Matthew Rosenberg have their last supper at the Mercury Plaza in Auckland before it shuts down.

One of Auckland’s most beloved food court restaurants is making a long-awaited comeback, this time as a standalone restaurant.

The Chinese Cuisine restaurant formerly housed at the iconic Mercury Plaza food court will reopen in a new space in Epsom in late June.

Katie Chan, daughter of Tony and Ming Chan, who opened Chinese Cuisine in 1994 and ran the business for 25 years, will continue her parents’ legacy and manage the new premises.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Katie Chan with her parents Tony and Ming Chan at the old Chinese Cuisine restaurant in the Mercury Plaza food court.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed at the moment. My phone hasn’t stopped popping up with all the notifications and Instagram followers,” said Chan, after a post announcing the restaurant's return attracted a huge response from hundreds of old loyal customers.

Their return will be welcome news for the crowds who came from all over Auckland and beyond to savour their trademark barbecue pork wonton noodle soup, or a plate of the equally popular roast pork, duck and chicken on rice.

“I really want to carry on my dad’s business,” said Chan. “Twenty-five years is a long time. It means a lot to me and my dad, to be able to carry his on legacy into the future.”

The reopening comes after Chinese Cuisine was forced to close its doors in October, 2019, when the Mercury Plaza building was set to be demolished to make way for Karangahape Station - part of the $4.4 billion City Rail Link project.

Chan said she had always planned on one day resurrecting the restaurant. She found a new location in 2020, but her plans were scuttled by Covid-19 lockdowns and health restrictions.

While excited to finally be on the verge of re-opening, she acknowledges it is a challenging time to be running a restaurant with the hospitality industry still trying to get back on its feet in the wake of the pandemic.

“It is a difficult time. But Dad and I thought we couldn't wait any longer,” she said.

“And as long as we keep people safe by wearing masks, and have hand sanitizer available it will hopefully be okay.

“We hope people respect and understand they are coming into a family friendly place with kids around [and]we will keep ourselves and our customers safe.”

Chinese Cuisine was always a relativelyaffordable spot, which helped it attract such a large and loyal customer base.

But Chan admits the rising costs of produce, as well as wages, means they will need to increase the prices of the menu.

“Supply costs are a little higher, so we will be trying to balance that to keep everyone happy,” she said. “I hope people will understand.”

Contractors are currently putting the finishing touches on the new restaurant, which will seat 40 people, while the building’s exterior will feature a new logo.

“It will be exactly the same - we even have the same phone number. That’s what Dad really wanted. We’ll have a little logo of Mum and Dad on the window.”

Old customers will be pleased to know that rugby-mad Tony - who is regularly seen sporting a Blues or All Blacks cap or shirt - will be helping his daughter out in the kitchen.

Over the years that Tony was in charge, Chinese Cuisine was a popular destination for New Zealand’s sporting elite, particularly rugby and league players such as Richie McCaw, Sonny Bill Williams and Ma'a Nonu.

Josh Fagan Chinese Cuisine built up a loyal customer base over 25 years after first opening back in 1994. The restaurant will re-open in a new location in Epsom in late June.

Word has recently got out among the local Auckland sports franchises that Chinese Cuisine is re-opening, and several star players have congratulated Chan on the news.

“Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ran into me, and a few others from the Blues. They are excited and are asking when we are coming back,” she said.

“Some of them have reached out and offered to help me if I need anything. I said that I really appreciate it and just asked them to tell people - that is what I need, just for them to come and visit.”

Ahead of the official re-opening, Chan and her family will spend a couple of weeks in the kitchen revisiting the Chinese Cuisine meals, to get things up to scratch after such a long layoff.

“I am worried just because we haven't been cooking for three years. So myself, dad, and my family will spend a week or two cooking everything to taste it to make sure it’s all up to people’s standards.”