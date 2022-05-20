Cost of living: Is it cheaper to bake your own cakes, cookies and scones, or just buy them from the shop?

Baking at home can be a fun family activity (or not) – but is it cost-effective?

When I was a child, I considered mass-produced packet biscuits to be an exotic delicacy.

My mother – chief grocery shopper and cook – practically never bought them, because she considered them to be so much more expensive than what she could bake herself at home. Same went for all baked goods, really; despite the fact that Mum is the first to admit she doesn’t particularly enjoy baking, she made all my birthday cakes and lunchbox snacks herself, and when it was her turn to supply Sunday School morning tea, it was always, without fail, her homemade bran muffins.

She did this despite the fact that she worked full-time and had a busy family schedule. It was that much cheaper.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A school breakfast club is seeing more and more children turn up for a feed as the cost of living surges.

Now I have my own children I follow the same practice. I like the act of baking more than my mother, but with the cost of butter soaring, the Ukraine war driving up the price of flour, and groceries across the board inflating in price astronomically faster than my salary, I’m wondering whether I should keep it up.

Let’s do the maths on three common baked goods: Chocolate chip biscuits, banana bread, and cheese scones.

In each case I’ve found the cheapest supermarket product available and compiled a virtual shopping list from the same supermarket chain, using the cheapest baking ingredients it offers.

Chocolate chip biscuits

Comparing with: Griffins Cookie Bear Chocolate Chippies, two packs for $4.50 (sale price)

Composite: Stuff Homemade chocolate chip biscuits, left, vs a leading supermarket brand.

There are almost as many recipes for these perennial lunchbox faves as there are recipe books, but there are two broad categories: The softer American Tollhouse type, made with egg, and the crispier style popularised by the Edmond’s cookbook. I prefer the former, and here I’ll be using this recipe by Erin Clarkson.

Pam’s butter is $5.39 for 500g, so 150g of that is $1.29. Pam’s brown sugar is $2.79 a kilo, so 120g is 33c. Continuing like that, here’s our total:

Butter – $1.29

Brown sugar – $0.33

White sugar – $0.08

Egg – $0.37

Vanilla extract – $0.59

Flour – $0.19

Salt – less than 1c

Instant coffee – $0.24

Baking powder – $0.01

Baking soda – $0.01

Chocolate – $3.79

Total = $6.90

KEVIN STENT I like to bake my biscuits with butter, but it does drive up the price (file image).

This recipe makes about 12 cookies, so that’s $0.58 a cookie. Without the optional coffee, it’s $0.55.

Griffin’s Cookie Bear Chocolate Chippies – a coveted product in my childhood, and the cheapest at New World – hold an average of 20 biscuits in a pack, so that’s 11c per cookie; five times less than the price of making them at home. Full price they’re 13c apiece, or 42c cheaper before you add the coffee. That’s a big saving.

I also number crunched the recipe for classic Edmond’s Sante Biscuits, also known as Kiwi Crisps. They came in at 15c a biscuit, so two cents per biscuit more expensive than Griffin’s at full price. That might not sound like much, but if you eat the equivalent of a pack a week, you save $20 a year by buying rather than baking; you could buy a pair of kids’ shoes from The Warehouse or Kmart with that.

Whichever recipe you prefer, buying prepared bikkies is the way to go here.

Banana bread

Comparing with: Countdown Instore Bakery Banana Bread, $3.80 a loaf

Composite: Stuff Banana bread as made by Mojo, left, vs Countdown's.

We frequently don’t manage to get through a whole bunch of bananas before they start going too soft for our tastes in my house, but that’s ok; any uneaten ones go into the freezer, and then every couple of weeks are made into a family-favourite banana bread.

I consider that financially prudent, but would I be better off just buying a pre-made loaf from Countdown? Let's find out, comparing with this recipe from Wellington coffee chain Mojo, which is very similar to the one I make at home.

Eggs – $1.23

Sugar – $0.50

Canola oil – $0.45

Bananas – $1.75

Self-raising flour – $0.37

Baking soda – $0.05

Milk – $0.31

Total = $4.66

I always thought it was good value to bake with uneaten bananas, but maybe I’m wrong.

A pretty decisive win for the supermarket here. I’d be better off, to the tune of over 20 bucks a year, to buy a banana bread a fortnight instead of baking one (and that’s before I’ve added raisins or nuts, which I frequently do).

From now on, I’ll be buying fewer bananas so they all get eaten.

Cheese scones

Comparing with: Countdown Instore Bakery Scones Cheese $4.50 for a 4-pack

Composite: Stuff The cheese scone's you'd make following Scorch-O-Rama's recipe, left, vs bought ones from Countdown.

We might have a national obsession with cheese scones. At the very least, we all have a favourite cafe version, and a favourite recipe.

I’m going to compare Countdown’s scones with this recipe from Wellington cafe Scorch-O-Rama. Note that in the interests of fairness and using the cheapest ingredients possible, I’ve calculated the cost of Edam cheese here, but if I was making cheese scones for real, I would certainly use Tasty; I’ve also assumed the sprinkling of Parmesan to be ¼ of a cup.

Flour – $0.64

Baking powder – $0.25

Salt – $0.01

Cayenne pepper – $0.07

Butter – $1.74

Cheese – $5.71

Milk – $0.97

Parmesan – $1.21

Total = $10.60 for eight

Total = $5.30 for four

Karen Coltman/Stuff Making cheese scones at home has become far more expensive of late as cheese prices have skyrocketed (file photo).

This is a less straightforward calculation than the other two. Cafe scones are typically larger than you would make for yourself at home, so those four might be closer to six. If we imagine the Scorch-O-Rama recipe stretched to 12 scones, they’re 88c apiece rather than the $1.33 they come into at a calculation of eight, which makes them cheaper than Countdown’s $1.13 per scone.

If you are happy to use the cheapest possible ingredients, therefore, this is one instance where you are better off baking at home (though it’s worth noting that the cheapest Tasty would push the price to $1.17 per scone for 12).

Conclusions

I’ll happily admit that none of this is based on perfect science; we all have different recipes, as well as different preferred ingredients and supermarket baked goods.

These calculations also don't take into account the difference in nutritional value between homemade and store-bought, or the sheer fun – or lack thereof – to be derived from baking.

But they do show that when it comes to reaching for treats, we’re perhaps due a shift in the way we think about going to the time and effort of baking when all these ready-made products are sitting there, tantalisingly, on the shelves.

I’ll leave the final word to my mother, to whom I put the question: When I was a kid, if it was cheaper to buy packet biscuits than bake, would you ever have bothered?

Her texted response: “No.”