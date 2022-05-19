Lettuce ponder the exhorbitant price of food
OPINION: Walking through the supermarket's produce aisle yesterday, I found myself tutting at a lettuce.
“Four bucks for a head of lettuce,” I mused in its direction. “Food is so expensive at the moment.”
The lettuce rustled. Its retort was crisp and rather smug.
“Well, I AM rather special, you know.”
I sighed. I didn’t want to be unkind, but enough was enough. “You’re not, though. You’re just a lettuce. I’m sorry, but it just costs so much for basic produce right now.”
The lettuce rustled indignantly. “Basic? Who are you calling basic?” I am four dollars’ worth of excellence.”
(“Well, $3.99,” I muttered a little meanly.)
“What,” continued the lettuce with lofty importance, “would a salad be without me? Why, I am a staple! A foundation! Without me, your salad would simply not exist! It would just be a wretched bowl of carrots and tomatoes.”
The carrots jostled menacingly, but the lettuce seemed oblivious.
“What about a vegetable salad?” I countered. “One pumpkin goes a pretty long way, you know. Or a lentil salad? Ooh, my friend made this couscous thing – that was amazing. Not a lettuce leaf in sight.”
The lettuce blustered wetly. “That all sounds like a lot of cooking! What about when you want a lovely side of freshness? You’d come running straight to my delicate leaves, wouldn’t you?”
“Cabbage,” I proclaimed triumphantly, gesturing at the dozing brassicas further down the aisle.
“Coleslaw. It keeps for much longer than a green salad. My mother-in-law always says, ‘If there’s a cabbage in the house, there’s a meal in the house.’ I have never heard her say anything like that about a lettuce. I’ve never heard her say much about lettuce at all, actually.”
The lettuce wilted, just a little.
“And anyway, you can even cook cabbage, if you want to. No one cooks with lettuce. No one tosses you into a stirfry. You’d probably just go all… slimy.”
The lettuce wilted a little further.
“You don’t even have that much flavour, if I’m honest,” I continued. “And nutritionally, you’re okay, but you’re no spinach. Spinach leaves you in the dust.”
The spinach nodded sagely.
“Honestly, you’re a bit of a placeholder, Lettuce. You’re something I eat to fill a space that I might otherwise fill with potato chips. Which, ironically, are cheaper than you are.”
I finished my rant with a sigh and started moving down the aisle. “It’s not your fault,” I said over my shoulder.
“It’s just that food is crazy expensive right now, and I need to pay a bit more attention to the budget. Four dollars here and there adds up over time, you know.”
“Three ninety-nine,” the lettuce whispered back limply.