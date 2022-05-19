Lettuce ponder the exhorbitant price of food

Food prices and the general cost of living have been skyrocketing, hitting everyone hard in the back pocket.

OPINION: Walking through the supermarket's produce aisle yesterday, I found myself tutting at a lettuce.

“Four bucks for a head of lettuce,” I mused in its direction. “Food is so expensive at the moment.”

The lettuce rustled. Its retort was crisp and rather smug.

“Well, I AM rather special, you know.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A school breakfast club is seeing more and more children turn up for a feed as the cost of living surges.

I sighed. I didn’t want to be unkind, but enough was enough. “You’re not, though. You’re just a lettuce. I’m sorry, but it just costs so much for basic produce right now.”

The lettuce rustled indignantly. “Basic? Who are you calling basic?” I am four dollars’ worth of excellence.”

(“Well, $3.99,” I muttered a little meanly.)

“What,” continued the lettuce with lofty importance, “would a salad be without me? Why, I am a staple! A foundation! Without me, your salad would simply not exist! It would just be a wretched bowl of carrots and tomatoes.”

123RF Not all lettuce is created equal. Old-fashioned ‘Iceberg’ can’t compete with ‘Cos’.

The carrots jostled menacingly, but the lettuce seemed oblivious.

“What about a vegetable salad?” I countered. “One pumpkin goes a pretty long way, you know. Or a lentil salad? Ooh, my friend made this couscous thing – that was amazing. Not a lettuce leaf in sight.”

The lettuce blustered wetly. “That all sounds like a lot of cooking! What about when you want a lovely side of freshness? You’d come running straight to my delicate leaves, wouldn’t you?”

Rob Maxwell/Unsplash There is a real science to what is placed where in a supermarket, to maximise the potential spend of shoppers.

“Cabbage,” I proclaimed triumphantly, gesturing at the dozing brassicas further down the aisle.

“Coleslaw. It keeps for much longer than a green salad. My mother-in-law always says, ‘If there’s a cabbage in the house, there’s a meal in the house.’ I have never heard her say anything like that about a lettuce. I’ve never heard her say much about lettuce at all, actually.”

The lettuce wilted, just a little.

Woman To buy or not to buy, that is the question.

“And anyway, you can even cook cabbage, if you want to. No one cooks with lettuce. No one tosses you into a stirfry. You’d probably just go all… slimy.”

The lettuce wilted a little further.

“You don’t even have that much flavour, if I’m honest,” I continued. “And nutritionally, you’re okay, but you’re no spinach. Spinach leaves you in the dust.”

The spinach nodded sagely.

Alden Williams/Stuff With the changing of the seasons comes a change in what is on the supermarket shelf.

“Honestly, you’re a bit of a placeholder, Lettuce. You’re something I eat to fill a space that I might otherwise fill with potato chips. Which, ironically, are cheaper than you are.”

I finished my rant with a sigh and started moving down the aisle. “It’s not your fault,” I said over my shoulder.

“It’s just that food is crazy expensive right now, and I need to pay a bit more attention to the budget. Four dollars here and there adds up over time, you know.”

“Three ninety-nine,” the lettuce whispered back limply.