KFC worker spills the secret to a perfect crumb coat on chicken

According to UK's Channel 5 show Secrets of the Fast Food Giants, there's still only a handful of people that know the exact ratios of what goes into KFC spices.

KFC workers in the UK have spilled the beans on the secret behind the 11 herbs and spices – and how the company gets the perfect breadcrumb ratio on its crispy fried chicken.

It's something people around the world regularly try to recreate, but the secret is still closely guarded by the fried chicken giant.

According to UK's Channel 5 show Secrets of the Fast Food Giants, there's still only a handful of people that know the exact ratios of what goes into KFC spices.

Workers at the chain showed host Alexis Conran exactly how they coat the chicken in the famous crumb coat. The technique involves chicken pieces being scooped, turned and 'folded' into the seasoned crumbs 10 times and then pressed in seven times for perfect, even coverage every time.

READ MORE:

* Fried chicken meets fine dining: putting haute KFC to the taste test

* Recipe: Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Honey Mustard Zucchini Slaw Burger

* KFC to roll out vegetarian fried 'chicken' in the UK



It's a very specific process, but one that ensures the crispy finish that is so popular.

According to the staff, two separate factories make the seasoning blend, with each factory only knowing half the recipe. KFC worker Jo tells Conran the full recipe is "kept in a vault in Kentucky."

The documentary series takes a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes workings of some of the world's best-loved fast foods, with the fourth episode of Season 2 taking in the secrets of KFC.

Restaurants Brands NZ/Stuff KFC workers in the UK have spilled the beans on the secret behind the 11 herbs and spices.

According to staffer Jo, the KFC buckets in the UK are made up of a whole chicken cut up into nine pieces, tossed in the seasoned flour 'crumb' coat and then deep fried for 15 minutes on trays in batches for the perfect crunchy finish.

Conran even tries his hand at the crumbing process, tasting the famous seasoning mix on its own before it is added to the flour coating. He says he can taste "black pepper, white pepper, garlic, salt, onion powder," before adding in a surprised tone, "It's weird, because it tastes chickeny."

He finishes with the observation that the mix is "a lot spicier" than expected, which makes sense given he's tasting it at the stage where it hasn't been diluted with flour.

Further KFC secrets include that popcorn chicken is made from chicken breast and that the gravy in the UK is made from scratch, using pan juices, just like you'd make at home.

"This is an original recipe that has come from the fryers," says KFC staffer Jo.

"We drain it overnight and then it goes into making our gravy."

If this is the process in the UK, we'd love to see a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes working of an Aussie KFC to see what, if any, the differences are.

This story was originally published on Honey and is republished with permission.