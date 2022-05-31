Burger Wellington: Luxury restaurant selling $185 burger

Love it or hate it? One burger in Wellington will cost you $185 to try.

There’s a burger in Wellington that costs so much you can almost smell the inflation on it.

Jardin Grill’s Le Burger Bourgeoisie, which has been entered into Wellington on a Plate’s Burger Wellington competition for 2022, will cost you $185 to sample ($195 if you want a beer with it).

The chef who created it was not immediately available for comment, but based on its French name, it’s clearly meant to be consumed by the upper classes of society.

If it seems like it must be gold-plated to cost that much that’s because, well, it is.

Burger Wellington The ingredients of this masterpiece of indulgence.

READ MORE:

* It's burger month in Wellington: Warren Maxwell tastes his namesake burger

* Why every foodie should plan a trip to Wellington in August

* As the Impossible and Beyond burgers take off, will real veggie burgers go extinct?

* Colourful, sweet, arty - a trip to Burger Wellington tantalises the taste buds



The ingredients of the burger include a Japanese Wagyu A5 beef patty with crayfish remoulade, free range duck egg aioli, Sturia Oscietra caviar, housemade Kurobuta pork belly bacon, Kāpiti Te Tihi Aged Cheddar, kawakawa tea-infused cucumber and tomato, baby gem lettuce and whiskey BBQ sauce in a housemade 24ct gold plated milk bun.

Jardin Grill is handily located for politicians wanting a taste of the cost of living crisis first hand on Bolton St, roughly halfway between Parliament and the cemetery.

The immensely popular Burger Wellington has been known for dishing up weird and wacky burgers since its inception in 2008.

Entries this year include a lasagne burger, and even one that is blue.

Burger Wellington One of the entries for Burger Wellington in 2021.

It’s clear the cost of living crisis has hit the festival a fair bit too – around 80 of the 205 burgers available to sample this year cost $25 or more.

A Wellington on a Plate spokesperson said the $185 burger sounded “amazing”, and given the incredible ingredients used it wasn’t surprising to see the price.

“These ingredients aren't cheap.

“Burger Wellington is all about having fun, encouraging people to get creative and bring a burger that's out of the box. The aptly named Bourgeoisie Burger certainly ticks that box.”

The spokesperson said there were plenty of options for people on a budget to choose from, with burgers starting from as little as $14.

“The hospitality sector has been hard hit over the past two years. Running festivals like this encourages people to get out and about, and support their local businesses while enjoying some fantastic food at the same time.