Burger Wellington: Restaurateur behind $185 burger says now's not the time for 'shy' cooking

Royxeenn Giam is the executive chef for Jardin Grill in Wellington, the restaurant behind a new $185 burger.

The chef behind a Wellington burger that costs so much you can smell the inflation on it says bold cooking is exactly what the hospitality industry needs right now.

Jardin Grill, the restaurant inside the five-star Sofitel on Bolton St, has entered a burger titled 'Le Burger Bourgeoisie' into August's Burger Wellington competition for Wellington on a Plate.

Despite the fact the burger’s yet to be sampled by anyone, even its creators, it's garnered immediate attention online for its eclectic mix of luxury ingredients, and it's eye-watering $185 price tag ($195 when washed down with a beer).

If it seems like it must be gold-plated to cost that much, that’s because, well, it is.

READ MORE:

* It's burger month in Wellington: Warren Maxwell tastes his namesake burger

* Why every foodie should plan a trip to Wellington in August

* As the Impossible and Beyond burgers take off, will real veggie burgers go extinct?

* Colourful, sweet, arty - a trip to Burger Wellington tantalises the taste buds



The ingredients of the burger include a Japanese Wagyu A5 beef patty with crayfish remoulade, free-range duck egg aioli, Sturia Oscietra caviar, housemade Kurobuta pork belly bacon, Kāpiti Te Tihi aged Cheddar, kawakawa tea-infused cucumber and tomato, baby gem lettuce and whiskey barbecue sauce in a housemade 24ct gold-plated milk bun.

Not everyone’s a fan, with some on social media arguing it’s the wrong time to be indulging while many struggle with a cost of living crisis.

Burger Wellington The ingredients of this masterpiece of indulgence.

Jardin Grill executive chef Royxeenn Giam​​ said his team had participated faithfully in Burger Wellington for several years, by trying to match the price points of other restaurants.

This year he'd sat down with his team, and they'd decided to go big and decadent to push the boundaries.

"We've had three years of Covid and I just feel like we need a bit of hype," Royxeenn said.

"We shouldn't be shy and shouldn't be ashamed of doing that.

"Yes, the cost of living is high at the moment, when we buy ingredients we can see that.

"But I see a lot of people in the industry trying to be conscious about costs instead of focusing on the real cooking and expanding what we're doing."

Kevin Stent Jardin Grill at the Sofitel Hotel in Wellington.

The wagyu and its accompaniments were ingredients Jardin, which is renowned for its upmarket woodfire meals, was familiar with, he said.

His focus over the next few months would be to secure a wide range of wagyu for the pattie, before perfecting the burger for Wellington on a Plate's launch on August 1.

One commenter online noted their disappointment that Royxeenn had not included truffles, presumably “to save on cost”.

"We did think about putting a truffle in, but I just don't think New Zealand truffle has enough flavour - it's not the same as Italian truffles,” Royxeenn said.

"I didn't want to throw anything in just because it's expensive, it has to work."

Cameron Burnell/Fairfax NZ Jardin Grill’s slow cooked rump of lamb, merino ribs with black garlic, succotash and kumara fondant.

Sofitel Wellington general manager Raymond Faulkner said the burger was a unique product that he hoped would "elevate Wellington to its rightful status and food and beverage dining scene".

"We think it's got an appeal. Maybe it's to a very narrow market, but we think it will appeal to that market.”

The immensely popular Burger Wellington has been known for dishing up weird and wacky burgers since its inception in 2008.

Entries last year included a burger with hundreds and thousands sprinkled over it, and a tahr burger that aimed to be the most expensive in the world (for charity).

This year's quirky creations include a fondue burger, a lasagne burger and even one that is blue.

Wellington on a Plate/Supplied Biscoffy Bae at Dirty Burger in Petone is one of the 2022 entries.

Wellington on a Plate spokesperson Jade Lucas said Royxeenn's $185 burger sounded “amazing”, and given the incredible ingredients used it wasn’t surprising to see the price.

“These ingredients aren't cheap.

“Burger Wellington is all about having fun, encouraging people to get creative and bring a burger that's out of the box. The aptly named Bourgeoisie Burger certainly ticks that box.”

Burger Wellington One of the entries for Burger Wellington in 2021.

Inflation has increased the price of some burgers with around 80 of the 205 burgers available to sample this year costing $25 or more.

Lucas said there were plenty of options for people on a budget to choose from, with burgers starting from as little as $14.

“The hospitality sector has been hard hit over the past two years. Running festivals like this encourages people to get out and about, and support their local businesses while enjoying some fantastic food at the same time.”