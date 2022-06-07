Red, white and blue: New Zealand has a new wine variety

Hans and Therese Herzog have released New Zealand's first Blaufränkisch, an Austrian dark-skinned variety of grape.

It is pronounced “Blahw-fran-keesh”, spelled Blaufränkisch, which translates to “blue wine of the Franks” and it's new to New Zealand.

Swiss viticulturist and winemaker Hans Herzog was the one who brought the dark-skinned grape to Marlborough, widely grown 18,000km away in Austria and Hungary.

Herzog discovered the Austrian varietal by chance in his own backyard, after importing a load of Zweigelt vines in 1994.

He realised that out of the 100 Zweigelt plants, two were very different.

His wife Therese Herzog said, back in the early 90s, nurseries didn’t always know the heritage of their vines, and they were “pretty vague about the origin of the plants”.

“Hans is a trained viticulturist, and he is used to a lot of different grape varieties, and he could see the similar leaves but smaller, the loose bunches with smaller berries.

“The rich flavoured grapes budded earlier but ripened later and tasted slightly more peppery ... so he kept an eye on it,” she said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Hans Herzog has planted a small section in his Marlborough vineyard with Blaufränkisch.

Initially assuming that these two vines were just different clones, Herzog found out that they were actually Blaufränkisch, a parent grape of Zweigelt and Saint Laurent, mainly cultivated in Austria.

A visit by the Herzog’s winegrower friends from Burgenland, a state in eastern Austria and ancestral home of both varieties, confirmed the find.

Herzog started taking budwood from these two different vines to graft it on other vines.

The next 15 years were devoted to trials and observations before getting a satisfying crop to fill a barrel.

Herzog said it was quite difficult to find the right site on their 11-hectare vineyard by the Wairau River for Blaufränkisch.

“It is late ripening, so it needs somewhere fairly warm, yet to keep its trademark freshness, you need some cooling influence too. And Marlborough, with its long sunny days but cool nights, offers the perfect match,” he said.

Decades of meticulous work culminated in 2019, when the Herzogs finally hand-picked enough of the Blaufränkisch to fill two barrels.

The dark red wine was aged 18 months in the barrels and a further 18 months in bottle.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express There are only 546 bottles of the 2019 Hans Herzog Blaufränkisch.

Before releasing the wine, the Herzogs sought a DNA test.

The Plant Identification Lab and Foundation Plant Services of the University of California Davies (UDC) confirmed the identification of Blaufränkisch – the first to be seen in New Zealand.

Only 546 bottles were available from the vintage, retailing at $86 each, with tasting notes of “heavenly blueberries, black cherries mingle with baking spices, pepper and dark chocolate with chilli”, Herzog said.