MasterChef 2022 recap: Hero chocolate - and make it naughty

It’s episode six, and after Rachael’s shocking early exit - I had her down as a top three - and Felina’s far less shocking one, there are 12 cooks left. They’ll be put to an invention test, we find out before we cut to the contestant intros.

Speaking of which, I’d like to use this opportunity to raise a question that has been bothering me for several episodes now: Why are 15 of the top 16 introduced via a shot of themselves breaking out in an enormous grin while doing something chef-y like piping icing (Naomi), taking a lid off a pot (Elliot) or swinging knives through the air with abandon (Jason), while all Amberley gets is a slow-mo shot of herself racing purse-lipped through the pantry? Justice for Amberley!

Anyway. It’s an invention test and the hero ingredient is Whittaker’s chocolate.

That sounds simple but, says Vaughan: “You give me cake, I won’t even taste it.”

Michael suggests that if the contestants need inspiration, they could look at the flavour profiles Whittaker’s has already come up. Please don’t be inspired by the Peanut Butter and Jelly, contestants! It’s a bitter disappointment. Or a too-sweet disappointment. Both work.

The winner of this challenge will get a huge advantage in the next, says Nadia. That’s got the 12 psyched, but possibly also a bit frazzled. Their three minutes in the pantry are chaotic. Alice describes herself as a “hot mess”. Elliot finds it “terrifying”.

Supplied Rudi and Lance’s fledgling friendship is very sweet (no pun intended).

Sam’s going to make a chocolate hoisin sauce to go on a sweet and savoury pork dish. That sounds delicious, but also very much in Sam’s wheelhouse. Though he does say he didn’t grow up with chocolate, which explains his perpetually glowing skin. Excuse me while I shove another square of Almond Gold under my rejuvenating collagen sheet mask.

Hana, on the other hand, is attempting something she has neither cooked nor even seen before: Chocolate tortillas. The last time she cooked something she’d never seen before it was titi and it didn’t turn out that great, so this is a bold call from Hana.

Elsewhere, Jason is making a fancy version of a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, and Lance is making a dish based on beef, beer and chocolate; good to see all food groups are represented. Rudi is making a tart, which I think slides veeeeeeery close to cake territory. He and Lance appear to have become buddies since their pairing in episode four. I am here for this friendship.

Supplied Hana’s chocolate taco’s won her a year’s supply of Whittaker’s, as a yet-to-be-announced advantage.

“Are you going to take us to Wonderland today?” Vaughan asks Alice. I’m sorry, what? How did a line like that get past the Discovery Powers That Be? I’m reeling so hard from this my notes are garbled, but it appears Alice is making something with vegetables and spice.

With 15 minutes to go, Farzana hasn’t started her baklava. And now her semifreddo is sticking to the inside of the ramekin! Farzana, no! Eventually she gets it out, not before enough worry lines have been added to my face that I need to apply another sheet mask.

Speaking of which, Sam is first in front of the judges. Sam is proud. Sam has no drama. His chocolate pork dish is “a perfect marriage”, says Nadia, which is a nice walk back from the whole Wonderland thing.

Naomi is getting flack from Vaughan for her plating before the judges even touch her shortbread and crispy duck skin concoction. It sounds weird, and it tastes it too: “I love that you tried your best,” Nadia tells her in the same tone my mother used with me after my one and only ballet class.

Alex has made a raw banoffee tart. “I want it naughtier,” says Michael. Then he calls Farzana’s semifreddo a “honey pop” and seriously am I the only one hearing this? Did I get sent a joke edit by mistake? Alice’s dish is “a flop”. I’m not sure the 14-year-old boy who lives in my brain and I can take this any more, so good thing we’re coming to the business end (sorry!) of the episode.

Elliot and Sam are emerging as two to watch. The judges singled them out for their chocolatey efforts, but winner of tonight’s challenge is Hana, who for her very successful chocolate tacos gets a year’s supply of Whittaker’s (How do they figure that out? Do they aggregate out her typical daily consumption?) and a mystery advantage in the next round.

They’re not going to tell us what that advantage is, of course - no, to find that out, we have to watch the next episode. See you on Sunday.