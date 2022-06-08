Spirit of ingenuity alive and kicking in Rough Hands Distillery

Column: A number of years ago I shared this column space with Maria Grau and Fritz Kuckuck who wrote about beer, when they finished the beer column they turned their attention to distilling.

They helped establish Liquid Alchemy Distillery before creating their own distilled spirits, called Rough Hands, in 2016.

Six years later the couple have just released their first spirits, ELSEWHEN Applejack 2017 and ELSEWHEN Singularity 2017, and the brand has got off to a flying start with the Applejack 2017 awarded a Gold medal at the 2022 New Zealand Spirits Awards while the newly released Singularity 2017 won a Silver medal.

While whisky tends to be my go-to spirit, when the desire arises for something other than wine, I do enjoy an apple-based spirit, generally a tipple of calvados, so I wanted to find out more about these spirits from Rough Hands Distillery.

First of all what is Applejack and secondly, why do Fritz and Maria think they can make outstanding examples?

Applejack is an American-style apple brandy that’s aged in charred new American oak barrels, the same as are used for Bourbon, but Applejack was made long before Bourbon.

“In pre-revolution days fruit spirits were made widely before grain-based sprits were common,” according to Fritz.

As well as their background as former partners in Liquid Alchemy, Fritz is a microbiologist by qualification and worked in the field of cancer research in the US before the couple migrated to New Zealand in 2006.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Applejack is an American-style apple brandy that’s aged in charred new American oak barrels

They were making homebrewed beers and did a couple of commercial colab beers for Marchfest, focusing on beers that were barrel-aged.

Maria has expertise in project management and business analysis specialising in IT solutions, before that she spent a number of years working in hospitality, so she totally understands consumer tastes and trends.

“One of the lessons out of Liquid Alchemy is that we wanted to have more fun and not be tied to equipment to the same level,” says Maria. “If you have a huge amount of money tied up in lots of stainless steel and distilling equipment you really need to use it continuously for it to make any sort of economic sense.

“We wanted to make a spirit that is firmly seasonal. So we make batches of cider, distil it, bottle it and sell it; it’s all about a premium artisan product that is delicious.”

While Liquid Alchemy produced a range of spirits, Fritz said they want to make something that is tied to the region.

“We look at what makes up Nelson’s agricultural history and apples are an obvious choice. We decided to make an apple brandy in the style of Applejack, it’s not calvados, the French do it so well and it's made slightly differently using old oak and it’s aged longer. Applejack is made like a Bourbon using more heavily charred new oak barrels.”

The couple use a wheat beer yeast to slowly ferment the crushed heirloom apples they buy from Jamie McQuillan who now runs the family orchard, one of the last orchards on the cliffs at Tasman.

“We like to look outside the box and a wheat beer yeast brings different esters that enhance the wonderful fruit characters of the apples. It has some spice notes and that works really well with the vanilla of the toasted oak barrels meaning we end up with an Applejack that has spiced apple pie flavours,” says Fritz.

“The late Alex Peckham also helped us a huge amount, he used to press our apples for us and helped us make our cider base before it was fermented,” says Maria, “but when it comes to distilling we work with other distillers who have spare production capacity to make the spirit.

“We always wanted our spirits to age for a minimum of three years in the bourbon barrels we imported, most are new barrels, but we do have a few used bourbon barrels we use for long-term aging.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Elsewhen applejack apple brandy is the only American-style apple brandy made in NZ.

“We are slowly growing to about 1000 bottles annual production, our initial release was about 400 bottles, so this is a small, limited production, handcrafted spirit.”

In 2017, the first year of production, they made three barrels of Applejack, Fritz says. “We married two barrels to make ELSEWHEN Applejack 2017 and kept the third one that we thought was a standout barrel with delicious characters to bottle as single cask release ELSEWHEN Singularity 2017.”

Then there’s the awards they have won with their very first vintage.

The New Zealand Spirit Awards are into their fourth year, so winning these medals is a great result for a first effort spirit. Having tasted both I think that when the ELSEWHEN Singularity 2017 has had some more time to age gracefully in the bottle it will be lining up for a gold medal too.

“We’ve had wonderful support from spirit specialists for this unique product, it’s the only American-style apple brandy made in NZ,” says Maria.

“We have a few more interesting things to come, we’re playing with special casks and trying different things to create unique but beautiful flavours in future vintages.”

This is a special Nelson producer, using locally grown product and expertise to craft an outstanding product so if you want to try something new give these Applejack brandies a go, you won’t be disappointed – I wasn’t!