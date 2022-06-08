Fruney confectionery company is building a chocolate empire in Hamilton

Originally from Russia, Andrei Reviakin and Julia Reviakina have become a chocolate force to be reckoned with around Waikato, writes Denise Irvine.

Chocolate making is a team effort at Hamilton-based Fruney confectionery company.

You can see it in action as Andrei Reviakin pipes chocolate into moulds and wife Julia Reviakina is at his side, deftly decorating the bars with freeze-dried raspberries and slivers of green pistachios for a playful mix of colours, flavours and textures.

“Chocolate is fun and delicious,” Reviakina says. “It is an excellent basis for creativity. I do the finishing touches, I like decorating and design.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ruby Chocolate, Pistachios and Raspberries is a medal-winning bestseller.

She and Reviakin are demonstrating how to make Fruney’s best-selling Ruby Chocolate, Pistachios and Raspberries, which last year won a bronze medal at the Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards, along with a silver medal for the company’s Creamed Honey with Passionfruit. This year, they collected a bronze for their Creamed Honey with Raspberry.

It was the creamed fruit honeys that got them started in 2019. They had come to Hamilton from their home city of Moscow, for Reviakin to study strategic management at Waikato University.

They both missed the smooth and creamy fruit-honey blends popular in Russia, which were hard to find in New Zealand. Reviakina says they are beautiful on toast or on vanilla ice cream.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Hamilton-based company has 12 chocolate bars the Fruney lineup.

They began making it as a treat for themselves, and saw a business opportunity. They gained commercial kitchen certification, and went into production using 3 Feathers creamed honey teamed with blueberries, raspberries, passionfruit and lemons. No added sugars, colourings or flavours, says Reviakina, just the honey and fruit.

They initially sold their chocolates at the Cambridge Farmers’ Market, then at Hamilton Farmers’ Market and others, and are grateful for the support and feedback they gained from early customers.

They added handcrafted chocolate and classical dragee confectionery (chocolate-covered nuts and jellies) to the range, aiming for a smart, contemporary presentation that would work in the gift market. They quickly found a following.

“I know that it’s very obvious but people love chocolate,” Reviakina says.

The couple’s Fruney company (named for their fruit honey) is now their full-time business. They batch-make to order, and products are stocked in more than 150 speciality outlets nationwide.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Chocolate making is a team effort at the Fruney confectionery company.

It is an unexpected departure from their earlier careers. They met when they were engineering students at university in Moscow, with Reviakina specialising in packaging and Reviakin in prepress technology, and they later owned a bathroom design showroom.

At Fruney, Reviakin is the chocolate maker, Reviakina the sales manager, and they bring their respective design skills and strategic planning to the job. They are also parents to Ella, nearly 4, and Leon, 18 months.

“You have to be really active and motivated. We attend as many food and gift shows and expos as possible, and we are always looking for new ideas,” Reviakin says.

He taught himself chocolate-making from YouTube videos and other online sources. He uses high-quality Belgian Callebaut chocolate, and has perfected the art of tempering it for a smooth and glossy finish.

There are 12 chocolate bars in Fruney’s lineup, including dark chocolate with almonds and dried blueberries; milk chocolate with barberry and cranberry; white chocolate, blueberry and cranberry; dark chocolate, lime and Himalayan salt; and milk chocolate and hazelnuts. Reviakina says they buy their fruits and nuts from as many New Zealand sources as possible.

And they are working on new packaging and new products, including gorgeous curved orange peels coated in dark chocolate, and honey lollies with berries and fruits to complement the fruit honey range.

They are also thinking about chocolate-coated Turkish delights, and some treats for their Christmas collection.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Fruney’s Milk Chocolate and Hazelnuts.

Next year, they plan to open a shop in the upcoming Hamilton East marketplace, Made, under construction in the former Waikato Regional Council premises. And they have a chocolate factory in their sights, which would be a step up from the current home-based production.

Reviakina says their best teacher in all this is practice, and real life. “And without good luck and community support, nothing would have happened.”