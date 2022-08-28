Metro Top 50 Auckland Restaurants 2022: Who's in, and who's out?

Jason Kim, chef and co-owner of Gochu restaurant in Auckland's Commercial Bay, shares a marinade recipe for your summer BBQs.

It’s easy to think of New Zealand’s restaurant scene as staid and slow to change, with the same names and faces dominating reviews, TV shows, and our top awards.

But Metro’s prestigious Top 50 Auckland Restaurants list shows that not to be the case. That there is steady change occurring is evident in the restaurants it includes, and, perhaps more tellingly, those it leaves out.

Stuff has had a sneak peek at this year’s list, which includes a few jaw-dropping exclusions.

Among them are fine-dining restaurant The Grove, ever-popular Peruvian-Japanese spot Azabu, and, perhaps most shockingly, Depot.

READ MORE:

* Suburb spotlight: South Auckland's Pukekohe is a slice of country in the suburbs

* Destination restaurants worth visiting outside central Auckland

* Al Brown's Depot hacked: More than 3000 enter bogus Instagram competition

* How to justify a $300 dinner at Pasture, Auckland's best restaurant of 2019



Depot, as in Al Brown’s beloved elbows-on-tables spot, the one Metro has twice named Restaurant of the Year, and which last year was a finalist for Best Casual Restaurant – Central City.

(Metro’s Top 50 competition took a break in 2020 when Metro’s former owner, Bauer Media, abruptly closed its New Zealand business in the middle of the first lockdown; at the time, Metro was only two weeks away from announcing that year’s Top 50.)

Its absence from the list, says Metro food editor Jean Teng, “to some people, is probably akin to sacrilege, because Depot is so iconically of Auckland”.

But, she cautions readers and restaurateurs alike, “just because a restaurant has a history with Metro, and the Top 50, doesn’t necessarily mean they get a pass”.

Simon Maude/Stuff Depot, twice named Auckland’s best restaurant in the Metro Top 50, is off the list entirely this year.

Which is another way of saying the list starts fresh every year. So expect nothing.

Also off the list in 2022 are Madame George, Nanam, The Oyster Inn, and two restaurants that landed on the 2021 list the first time they were eligible: trendy Ponsonby wine bar Beau, and Sean Connolly’s QT hotel endeavour Esther.

Both did well in the awards last year, with Esther a finalist for Best Casual Restaurant – Central City, and Beau finalist for Best Casual Restaurant – City Fringe.

They all came in at a point of sea change for the restaurant industry, reeling as it was from the Covid-19 pandemic (it’s notable that over the last two lists, eight restaurants have dropped off due to closure, while another, Orphan’s Kitchen, has ceased restaurant service), and for Metro itself.

JOSEPHINE FRANKS/Stuff Esther, at the QT Hotel, has dropped off the list after only one year.

Teng joined Metro as a writer at the end of 2018. She lost her job along with the rest of its staff in April 2020, then returned six months later, as food editor this time, when publisher Simon Chesterman bought and reinstated the magazine.

In the interim, Teng in her words “probably unwisely” co-authored a scathing story in The Spinoff that took several New Zealand publications, including Metro, to task for a lack of diversity in their food writing.

At Metro, Teng and Charlotte Muru-Lanning noted, the 2018 Top 50 judging panel had included just one person of colour: Teng herself. The following year Metro added two more east Asians, but had no Māori or Pasifika judges.

“The lack of diversity behind the scenes – people who shape how we view and talk about the New Zealand food story – has a massive flow-on effect to what kind of food and people get celebrated,” the pair wrote.

“Chef profiles are handed to those who know how to deal with the media, who are usually, but not always, white and speak perfect English. The restaurants that get covered have to fit into European ideals as to what makes a ‘good’ restaurant (e.g. fancy fit-outs and curated wine lists) and those that don’t get shunted onto ‘cheap eats’ lists, or forgotten altogether.

“Handling of fusion cuisines is often fumbled, with patronising usage of terms like ‘elevated’ or ‘exotic’. ‘Ethnic’ recipes tend to be scrubbed down into careful neutrality by white recipe writers – Asian salads (whatever that means) abound.”

Onemata/Supplied Kaitiakitanga-focused Onemata joins the list this year.

Suffice to say, then, that diversifying the judging panel has been a top priority for Teng.

While she’s keeping the judges’ exact identities under wraps for now – though we can reveal they include the likes of food writers, broadcasters, food company heads and social media stars – Teng says the panel “has been more ethnically diverse this year, and last year, [than] my time at Bauer Media”.

That’s not to say that the judges are instructed to look for diversity. The criteria they work to can be broadly divided into food, service, fit-out, drinks, and X-factor, or “how much we want to go back to the restaurant in our own time”.

However, the broader spread of judges does appear to have had an impact on the list.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Co-owner and chef Jason Kim pictured at Gochu, part of a wave of “New Asian” restaurants featured on the list.

2021 saw the addition of “New Asian” restaurants like Omni, Gochu and Sake Bar Icco, while new this year are Waku Waku (Japanese, Remuera), Poni (pan-Asian, Commercial Bay), Mr Lobster (Chinese, Henderson) and Onemata (in the Park Hyatt hotel, New Zealand cuisine with a strong focus on kaitiakitanga).

Plant-based fine dining restaurant Forest is also new this year, as are Milenta, Bar Magda and Tantalus, all of which have a South American-inspired menu, wine-and-small-plates joint Alta, and Casita Miro, which returns after having dropped off in 2021.

There are plenty of old favourites here too – fans of Baduzzi, Cassia, Pasture, Cafe Hanoi or last year’s top restaurant, Cazador, can rest assured they’re still at the top of their game – and newer heavy hitters like Ahi, Alma, Mr Morris and Onslow.

dinner

sorted No-stress meal planning for the week ahead Sign up now

Teng hopes that reflects the interests of the Auckland dining public.

“People are eating out more,” she says. “They’re eating out more often, they are more willing to try new things, they demand more from their restaurant experiences, or at least something unique from the rest of the other places in Auckland, and they have more opinions about it all.”

People will certainly have opinions about Depot leaving the list. All we can say is – better luck next year, when the list starts fresh.

George Gardner/Stuff Casita Miro has returned after dropping off the list last year.

Metro’s Top 50 Auckland restaurants for 2022

Ada Ahi Alma Alta Amano Apero Baduzzi Bar Celeste Bar Magda Cafe Hanoi Candela Casita Miro Cassia Cazador Cocoro Copia Cotto Engine Room Forest Gemmayze St Gochu Hello Beasty Huami Hugo's Bistro Kazuya Lilian Lillius Masu Milenta Mr Lobster Mr Morris Ockhee Omni Onemata Onslow Paris Butter Pasta E Cuore Pasture PiciShop Pōni Ponsonby Rd Bistro Prego Sake Bar Icco Sid at the French Café Sidart Tantalus The Lodge The Shed at Te Motu Three Seven Two Waku Waku

An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed Ockhee as having been dropped from the list. This has been corrected.