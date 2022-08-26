Most young Kiwis, women and minorities happy with Whittaker's te reo-labelled chocolate – white men, not so much

Whittaker's new limited edition Creamy Milk block has been translated to Miraka Kirīmi for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

A nationwide online survey has found that over three-quarters of young Kiwis support Whittaker’s te reo-labelled chocolate packaging, as the brand’s limited edition Miraka Kirīmi (the te reo Māori translation for Creamy Milk) block continues to create a stir.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The survey by Talbot Mills Research found broad support for Whittaker's new limited edition block translated into te reo, even as a vocal online faction commit to boycotting the company’s decision.

The survey found 76% of Kiwis under 30 were in favour of the packaging, along with 62% of women, 76% Māori, and 75% Pasifika, though support was lower among NZ European groups and men. Of the men surveyed, 44% of them overall, as well as just NZ European men, were in support.

The survey also showed that only 30% of respondents aged 60+ were in support of the labelling.

Chocolate lovers and Whittaker’s fans have been buying up blocks to support the company, standing up against the racist backlash by sparking an online trend of chocolate lovers proudly posting their Miraka Kirīmi blocks.

Certain chocaholics have seized the opportunity to take their sweet revenge, with some creatively relabelling the Whittaker’s white chocolate blocks as well.

While the survey indicates widespread support from New Zealanders under 30, women, and Māori and Pasifika for the use of te reo, those who do not support labelling products with non-English names may have to pause before next choosing tofu, ramen, or muesli – there are many products with non-English names on our supermarket shelves.

Not everyone has been happy to see Whittaker’s supporting the te reo Māori kaupapa, with some commentators offering their opinions on Twitter: “I support people learning Te Reo, but not in this manner. It feels like forced mandated injections”; “Shame on you Whittakers [sic] we certainly won't be buying your chocolates anymore...”; and “Does everything have to be translated into mari [sic].”

Overall, the Talbot Mills Research survey suggests that older European males are less likely to be in support of the new te reo Whittaker’s version.

In fact, older European male and Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater, who is facing bankruptcy himself, tweeted in response to the new labelling: "Go woke, go broke... see ya @WhittakersNZ,” with a picture of the te reo Māori packaging.

Indeed, many Whittaker’s consumers and brand experts felt that it wasn’t about the chocolate, it’s about what the chocolate represents.

In a Facebook post, Whittaker’s said it was proud to celebrate Māori Language Week by delivering te reo to the nation through its chocolate, one block at a time, from August 22.

“While we’ve had this label before, this is the first time we’re making it available for Chocolate Lovers in stores nationwide for a limited time!” the post said.

“Our hope is that the label contributes to revitalising te reo in New Zealand, and we hope Chocolate Lovers enjoy a block of Miraka Kirīmi with their friends and whānau.”

Māori Language Commissioner Professor Rawinia Higgins said Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori welcomed the block’s release.

“Young New Zealanders are helping to drive change. They are not threatened when they see or hear te reo; they see te reo as absolutely normal.”