The Bear giving you an appetite? Sample five of the best TV shows and movies about restaurants

OPINION: Tomorrow finally brings the New Zealand launch of The Bear. One of the most-hyped shows of 2022, it stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless’s Lip) as Carmy, a fine dining chef who takes over his family’s Chicago sandwich joint after his brother, the owner, dies by suicide.

It’s being touted as, among other things, one of the most realistic portrayals of life in a restaurant kitchen ever to be seen on screen, and it’s got me thinking about how surprisingly few TV shows and movies there are that get into the nitty-gritty of the hospo world.

There are a few, however, so if The Bear gives you an appetite for learning about the ins and outs of restaurant life, read on for five of the best.

Stuff Stanley Tucci, left, and Tony Shalhoub play Italian-American brothers whose restaurant stands on the brink of closure in Big Night.

Big Night

Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub star as immigrant brothers in 1950s New Jersey who have one, one-night-only chance to turn their failing Italian restaurant around in this comedy-drama. Superbly scripted and directed – Tucci had a hand in both – this film is full of food you can practically taste through the screen. I defy anyone to walk away from it not craving pasta.

But Big Night is more than just Italian food porn. It’s also a poignant look at a common aspect of restaurant ownership that we rarely see: the reality of pouring your heart and soul (and savings) into a venture only to find it doesn’t resonate with the public.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Ok, so the rat can talk and cook – apart from that, Ratatouille is quite realistic in its portrayal of a restaurant kitchen.

Ratatouille

I know it seems wild to say that an animated film about a talking, cooking rat is in any way realistic – but once you get over those details, Pixar’s beloved story of a rat who teaches a humble kitchen hand to cook, and claim his birthright, is surprisingly accurate.

The producers (poor souls) spent a week in Paris eating at some of the city’s top restaurants to research the film, and top American chef Thomas Keller (The French Laundry) consulted. This comes through in both the realistically delicious depictions of food, and in the styling of the animated kitchen: its layout, the pots, pans and other cooking implements and their positions, the hierarchy of cooks, the personalities involved, and even the way they move around the space will be immediately familiar to anyone who has worked in a moderate to high-end restaurant.

Supplied The owner, known only as Master, cooks customer requests in Midnight Diner.

Midnight Diner

One of Netflix’s absolute hidden gems, Midnight Diner is set in a 12-seat Tokyo izakaya, or informal bar, that is open from midnight to 7am. Here the owner, who we know only as Master, serves drinks and simple food (he’ll make whatever his customers request as long as they’re not too complicated) to the kind of disparate clientele you can imagine patronising such a place – everything from mobsters and prostitutes to business executives and doctors.

Each half-hour episode tells one customer’s story, framing it around the dish they have requested. Again, the experience of watching this food taking shape is entirely visceral – you won’t rest until you’ve had ramen – but Midnight Diner also captures the bar-as-confessional aspect of hospitality life, with Master as priest and his clients the parishioners whose truths come out under the cover of darkness and the intoxicant of great food.

Supplied The Belcher family will be familiar to many restaurant owners, even if they are animated.

Bob’s Burgers

More animation here, this time a sitcom for grown-ups about the Belcher family, who run the titular business in an American seaside town.

While Bob’s Burgers is a pun-filled series that, in the grand tradition of animated shows, doesn’t always stay strictly within the bounds of reality, one thing that is quite true-to-life is the experience of running and owning a family business. Bob himself is in a state of near-constant stress about the restaurant (accurate), has a landlord to whom he is answerable (accurate), relies heavily on his family for unpaid help (accurate) and always has half an eye on the competing business across the street (accurate).

Bob’s attempts to increase turnover have seen him do things like instigate an ill-thought-out weekend brunch, or sink thousands of dollars of his own money into advertising, which are the kinds of moves that will be sickeningly recognisable to those running their own mom ‘n pop restaurant.

Supplied Few chefs will ever work at the level of Jiro Ono, but most will share at least some of his personality traits.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Few of us will ever eat at Sukiyabashi Jiro, the 10-seat, three Michelin-starred sushi restaurant in a Tokyo subway station at the heart of this rightfully wildly acclaimed documentary. And few chefs will ever work with this kind of single-minded focus on one single micro-cuisine.

But while its owner and the documentary’s subject, Jiro Ono, may be extreme, so, really, are all high-level chefs. Jiro Dreams of Sushi is a beautiful film, and also a sad one. It’s about the cost of the perfection of which Jiro has spent his life in pursuit; the cost to his family, his personal life, perhaps even his own happiness.

As anyone who has even been in a relationship with a chef will tell you, they are meticulous, detail-focused obsessives. Jiro dreams of sushi because it is the most important thing in his life, and one of the many reasons this beautiful film is a must-watch is because of the glimpse it gives us of the mind of a chef.

Available on DocPlay, Mubi, Google Play and iTunes.