TikTok goes back to basics with #buttertok and other budget-friendly cooking trends

Daen Lia styles and shoots her famous garlic confit in her home studio in Australia.

Social media app TikTok may be known for sending the most unlikely foods viral - cloud bread (#cloudbread) alone has had 3.2 billion views.

However, #foodtok is going back to basics, with a recent surge in viral content about making staple ingredients and condiments.

With grocery prices on the up, TikTok may have the answer to a more economical (and delicious) kitchen.

From students whipping up fresh butter at the back of the classroom to chefs making luxe compound butter with fresh herbs, everyone is on #buttertok. The hashtag has over 318 million views, filled with videos of people whipping cream until it satisfyingly splits.

"People see that making butter is a beautiful thing and an easy process. They're shocked to see how butter is actually made from cream", says Cherie Denham (@cheriedenhamcooks), an Irish food TikToker whose viral DIY-butter video racked up over 30 million views.

Many people "duet" her video, reacting in shock at the simple and satisfying process.

"[Viewers] could not believe it when I churned the Irish cream and it split into butter and buttermilk! So many people commented - ‘I never knew how buttermilk was made - or butter’."

Denham says it's not only cheaper to make her own butter, but it's better quality, too.

"For me it's more economic to make my own butter. From a pint of cream, I get a 250g pat of butter and enough buttermilk for a wee loaf of Irish soda bread", she says. "Homemade butter is creamier and smoother than shop-bought, and it's a lovely golden colour".

Mayonnaise is another popular DIY condiment. Videos blending eggs, oil, and acid have received over 620 million views under #mayonnaise.

US-based food TikToker Brittnee Ciara (@britneeciara) showed 12 million people on the app how to make a tastier homemade mayonnaise at home.

"Commercial mayo uses vinegar and adds a ton of preservatives that make it possible for a product containing egg to be shelf stable, but doesn't do you too many favours in regard to flavour,” says Ciara, who loves the small-effort, big pay-off nature of DIY staples.

"Making mayo or butter from scratch totally sounds like doing the absolute most but the fact is, they both take less energy than it takes me to put on pants and run to the store, which was a shocker to a lot of my viewers."

She also noticed commenters on her videos were relieved to find a cheaper alternative.

"Many of my comments mention that the cost of butter near them has spiked, while heavy cream is pretty affordable,” she says.

"I'm in Atlanta where a jar of mayo is about US$6; I can spend the same $6 on the ingredients and make three or four jars of mayo with the quantity."

TikTokers are also DIY-ing more expensive condiments. Chilli oil and confit garlic are two of the most popular (the hashtags have 228 million views and 281 million views respectively) due to TikTok's growing appetite for the ingredients.

TikToker Daen Lia whips up some mayo for her 1.2 million followers.

Melburnian and self-professed "Garlic Queen" of TikTok, Daen Lia (@Daenskitchen) has 1.2 million followers and has had 23.4 million views on her video making garlic confit with chilli oil in her signature ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) style.

"I find garlic confit to be one of the most beautiful things you can cook,” says Lia. "Not only because of how aesthetically pleasing it is, but also for its sounds."

Lia says not only are these homemade products "luxurious" and versatile, but they're cheaper.

"If you want to buy a good quality chilli oil that uses high quality ingredients… then you are going to be paying a higher amount", she says. "It will be far cheaper to make condiments at home than buying those more high-end products at the grocery store."

Five tips for making your own condiments at home

Use quality ingredients

"To start with, use high quality ingredients if you can,” says Lia. "As condiments usually need minimal ingredients to be made, you are going to really taste every element used to make it. High quality ingredients will give your condiment a much nicer flavour and colour."

Use leftover buttermilk

"The leftover buttermilk is sweet, it tastes totally different from the buttermilk in the shops", says Denham. Ciara suggests putting it to good use to "make some really good pancakes, buttermilk biscuits, or a brine for fried chicken".

Make sure ingredients are room-temperature

For making butter and mayonnaise at home, temperature matters. Denham says when making butter, "take your cream out of the fridge for 2 hours before you churn, it speeds up the process."

Similarly, Ciara makes mayonnaise with "pasteurised, room-temperature eggs, as cold eggs can result in a thin sauce".

Rise your butter three times in cold water

"Wash your butter in ice-cold water to get rid of the buttermilk – you may need to change the water 2 or 3 times," says Denham. "Your butter lasts for longer without going rancid. The cold water also helps firm up the butter."

Invest in good jars

Lia suggests to “invest in a collection of jars to store your condiments in. These can be found from the grocery store, op-shop or can be jars that you have repurposed, but make sure you have them on hand."

