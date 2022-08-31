Is it ice cream? Kinda - frozen cauliflower dessert comes to life

A Massey University student and entrepreneur has created a more sustainable ice cream made from cauliflower, and it tastes good too.

Food technology master’s student Mrinali Kumar has helped make an ice cream made with cauliflower rather than dairy, which she hoped would one day be sold nationwide.

The ice cream, which comes in single serving tubs, is very similar to the composition of dairy ice cream. It is stable and doesn’t melt quickly.

There are three flavours: strawberry ripple, triple chocolate and mint choc biccie. The taste and texture of the cauliflower ice cream was as good as dairy ice cream when Stuff tried it.

Kumar said there were already plant-based ice creams on the market but some had a funny aftertaste that didn’t sit well with consumers, or it might be icy.

The product has no added gluten, soy or nuts, and is aimed at flexitarians, but also vegans and vegetarians.

“By using cauliflower we were able to have a creamy product with no aftertaste. We have done blind tasting and people liked it.”

She got the idea after meeting co-founder Jenni Matheson at a business startup weekend in Hāwera and they decided to create Kinda, turning a benchtop formulation into a commercial product.

“[Matheson] has been vegan for over 20 years, before it was cool. She used to make amazing treats in her kitchen for her family because there weren't any available. She created this cauliflower-based ice cream.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The three flavours are mint choc biccie, left, triple chocolate and strawberry ripple.

A food technologist, Kumar started working on the product in November 2020 and thought “why don't we take this worldwide?”.

“We see Kinda as a global product from New Zealand. We want to show New Zealand is more than dairy and meat, we can do plant-based items.”

It was ready to go, they were just working on scaling up the manufacturing facility in Auckland.

Because of her work, Kumar is a finalist in the momentum student entrepreneur category in the KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards, which celebrates scientific discoveries being successfully commercialised at New Zealand universities, Crown Research Institutes and research organisations.

The strawberry flavour will be sold at national chain Hell Pizza, which Kumar hopes will be launched over summer.

The ice cream will also be sold at Cyclista Espresso Bar and Roastery in Palmerston North.

Another appeal of the product for Kumar was using cauliflower over dairy as a more environmentally-friendly option.

“Our initial research has shown using cauliflower uses 93% less land, 81% less water, 84% less greenhouse gas emissions are produced and 53% less nutrient runoff than milk production. And no animals are involved.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Mrinali Kumar wants to show New Zealand is able to create viable plant-based products.

Kumar said while the product was not the solution for the future of sustainable food, it was a step in the right direction.

“We’re proud of the fact we are part of the shift. No matter who does it, as long as we're all contributing in some way.”

Kinda is working with social enterprise Perfectly Imperfect to use “cosmetically imperfect” cauliflower, which uses food that doesn’t look flash but has nothing wrong with it. Kumar is also talking to growers.

They have had some Government grants, but the rest of funding has been from their own money.

The business name Kinda, was inspired by Kumar’s friend Rachel Dods. Their underlying belief system was about being kind, but also being strong.

People can get updates on Kinda’s Facebook and Instagram pages.