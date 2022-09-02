The scoop on how, after 25 years, gelato won a top prize at the ice cream awards

Little Lato's speculoos gelato has beaten out ice cream to take first place.

This is the story of how a small, artisanal gelato maker came to win the top prize at the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards for the first time.

Since the 1930s, New Zealand's best known and largest ice cream brand has been Tip Top; but gelato, the iced Italian frozen treat, has long been second-dairy.

Until now: Hannah Wood’s online-order Little Lato company won the Supreme Boutique Champion award for 2022, marking the first time gelato has taken out a top accolade in the awards’ 25-year history.

So what makes her Italian icy treat so sweet?

“It’s all handcrafted, and we don’t fold any air into it,” Wood explained. “It’s very authentic to what gelato should be.”

The Italian counterpart to ice cream has been in flavour since the Renaissance, with the ingredients of both being very similar, just with different proportions.

Unknown/Supplied The sweet treat to beat: Speculoos Gelato is the flavour of the season.

Little Lato’s churn is also central to the gelato taste, creating the smooth, creamy appeal (rather than ice cream’s soft and fluffy one).

Little Lato won with its speculoos gelato, praised by judges for its “deliciousness” and “wonderful innovation.”

“We loved the creamy texture… the balanced spice notes lifted the overall experience, enhanced its eatability, making it totally moreish,” the judges said.

Little Lato’s victory pushes forward the cause for gelato in Aotearoa.

“Right from the start I loved the idea of an authentic gelato maker here in New Zealand. It’s massive around the world but not here,” Wood said.

So, what exactly made the speculoos flavour hit the sweet spot for Wood (other than the fact it’s delicious, as this writer can confirm)?

“My sister asked me to do a speculoos-inspired flavour for her wedding - and it absolutely went out the door, so I started figuring out how I could make it more often.”

Unknown/Supplied Available online, Speculoos Gelato has been handcrafted with authenticity and innovation.

Wood knows a lot about ice-cream and gelato culture – she literally went to school on the subject.

“I went to a gelato university in Bologna; I learned to craft gelato over there and I’m using the same principles and recipes.”

Wood’s innovation has been the winning ingredient, as her moreishly good speculoos flavour continues to be a “topseller”, she said.

But is she worried about enjoying this moment before it melts?

“We still have a bit of an ice cream culture over here, with the Tip Top scoop at the beach, or the two-litre tub – but there’s definitely been a bit more of a move towards premium products.

“I’m hoping that that premium space continues to grow.”

I scream, you scream... soon, we might all scream for gelato.