European city to ban meat advertising over climate change woes

A Dutch city is moving to ban meat advertising in a bid to save the planet.

A European city could become the first in the world to ban advertisements for meat over climate change concerns.

Haarlem, in the Netherlands, is poised to ban most meat ads from public spaces from 2024, the BBC has reported.

The city government has not yet decided whether to include advertisements for sustainable meat in the same ban.

The move has, predictably, generated controversy.

READ MORE:

* Here's why food prices might have further to rise

* Food price crunch: Fruit and vegetables lead increase

* Less meat, fewer veges: How the cost of living is changing our diet

* Telling whoppers? Burger King sued in US for 'exaggerating' size of food in ads



GroenLinks, an environmentally-focused party, put the motion forward to the city council.

"Meat is very harmful to the environment," GroenLinks councillor Ziggy Klazes said.

"We cannot tell people that there is a climate crisis and encourage them to buy products that are part of it."

UN figures estimate that livestock production is responsible for more than 14% of human-made greenhouse gases.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF UN figures estimate that livestock production is responsible for more than 14% of human-made greenhouse gases.

Beef is the biggest culprit, followed by lamb.

But the decision hasn't sat well with meat producers, with the Central Organisation for the Meat Sector claiming authorities had gone "too far".

Another city councillor, Joey Rademaker from the right-wing BVNL party, said the decision was "almost dictatorial".

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.