Silverbeet is healthy, versatile, and easy to grow. So why have we stopped eating it?

Back in the days when the majority of Kiwi households sat down to a dinner of meat and three veg, one of those vegetables was most likely home-grown silverbeet. It was widely accepted to be good for you and anyone could grow those robust, curly leaves with their earthy, chalky stalks. Whether anyone liked it (especially when boiled to near-sludge) was immaterial.

Fast-forward a few decades and resilient silverbeet might seem like the ideal vegetable at a time when growing conditions are challenged by climate change. Why then, has a major grower decided to stop growing it?

LeaderBrand chief executive Richard Burke says it’s a combination of taste and economics. In July, he told Stuff his large produce-growing business had put the brakes on silverbeet because it wasn’t a big seller.

Burke admits he’s had a problem with silverbeet ever since he was a child (“my mum used to grow silverbeet and rhubarb, and I was never a fan of either of them”)and he reckons its small fanbase is dying out.

“Every time I go to a funeral or see a hearse drive past, I say ‘there’s another silverbeet eater gone’. No one likes it now. I think it was only really popular a long time ago because it’s really easy to grow. You get a big, bulky leaf, chuck it in a pot and boil it forever, then you’d eat it and it would make your teeth feel all fluffy.”

"Every time I go to a funeral or see a hearse drive past, I say 'there's another silverbeet eater gone'", says LeaderBrand's Richard Burke.

He insists his decision to stop planting it was based on commercial sense rather than emotion.

“People told us that they only bought silverbeet when there was nothing else around. For our growers, that means silverbeet goes to waste when there are other options. The reality was we were bypassing more than we were harvesting, and selling it for less than it cost to grow.”

Burke has no time for kale, silverbeet’s cooler cousin, either: “Kale is hard to grow and it tastes rubbish. It got trendy because people thought it had great health benefits, but it still tasted bad.”

Kale was so cool that at one point Beyonce showed her love for it with a sweatshirt. "But it still tasted bad," says Burke.

He says the future of green vegetables lies in tender, sweeter or spicier greens like mesclun, spinach and rocket, as well as good old broccoli.

“There are so many green vegetables that are good for you that also taste good, like spinach and broccoli. Actually,I think broccoli has killed silverbeet, because it’s good for you, it’s easy to cook and it’s good value for money.”

Even if you’re not a fan of the taste, there’s no denying silverbeet’s nutritional benefits. Silverbeet is a source of vitamin A (from beta-carotene), folate and vitamin K. It contains a significant amount of potassium and is full of phytonutrients, including carotenoids and some flavonoids.

Silverbeet – like this red-stemmed variety – is full of nutrients like potassium, carotenoids and flavenoids.

Feilding food writer, stylist and photographer Christall Lowe says that’s one of the reasons she’s a fan.

“I feel good about myself when I eat it, like I’m absorbing all these nutrients.”

Lowe gets a steady supply of homegrown silverbeet from her granddad, and she’s full of ideas about how to use it.

“My favourite thing to do with silverbeet is to put it in a boil-up, because it soaks up all the flavours beautifully. I also chop it up and layer it in things like lasagne, or anything that needs to be bulked up a bit. I used to buy frozen spinach, then I realised I could chop up silverbeet, freeze it and use it in the same way.”

Silverbeet boil-up from Christall Lowe's upcoming book Kai: Food stories and recipes from my family table.

Seed company Kings Seeds currently sells a good handful of silverbeet varieties. Director Gerard Martin says those with dazzling coloured stalks - Rainbow Lights, Beet Oriole and Beet Cardinale - are the most popular.

“We sell a lot more perpetual spinach than silverbeet to home gardeners. It’s the same species, but perpetual spinach has a flatter, lighter green-coloured leaf, and not so much of the earthy flavour that silverbeet has. It also recovers quicker after the outside leaves are picked to produce secondary leaves and give a continuous harvest.”

While it has a reputation for being foolproof to grow, Martin says silverbeet takes up a fair amount of space and it’s prone to diseases if the weather is too hot and humid, or too wet. How it tastes also depends on how it’s grown, he says.

“It can be quite strong, which is probably why kids don’t like it. But it’s very good for you and it’s nice in a pie with feta cheese.”

If anyone can rescue silverbeet’s reputation among the younger generation it will be Rosa and Margo Flanagan, aka Two Raw Sisters. The pair, who write plant-forward cookbooks and hold cooking workshops, say you can use silverbeet in place of kale in most of their recipes.

Rosa and Margo Flanagan say silverbeet can be used in many of their recipes.

“We’d generally use kale over silverbeet, but if you didn’t have kale, you could definitely use silverbeet,” Rosa says. “Like kale, it won’t wilt or go soggy and gross if you chop it up and chuck it through a salad. It’s good for adding to work lunches that you make ahead of time, or soups and curries.”

She says silverbeet can be used in any of their recipes that call for “a handful of greens”, such as the kumara curry with chilli oil recipe in their upcoming book, Simple Fancy.

“We say, use what you’ve got at home or what’s in your garden,” says Rosa. “Silverbeet is so hardy that a lot of people think all you can do with it is boil it to smithereens. But stir-frying it with garlic and chilli is really nice.”

Even without the advocacy of cooks like the social media-savvy Flanagans, Richard Burke says silverbeet is unlikely to totally disappear.

“It’ll never completely go away. Silverbeet is the kind of thing that keeps re-seeding everywhere whether you want it to or not.”