How to prepare the barbecue for outdoor cooking season

With daylight saving having arrived, many New Zealanders are getting ready to bring out the barbecue for a season of backyard summer grilling.

Professional barbecuer Jared Macdonald says there are a few things everyone should do to ensure that return to outdoor cooking is safe and enjoyable.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Barbecue professional Jared Macdonald says there are a numbe rof things people can do to ensure the barbecue is summer-ready.

Macdonald owns Hamilton barbecue restaurant Texas Pete’s. He has been professionally barbecuing for more than 10 years and will be a judge on TVNZ’s upcoming Cooks on Fire barbecue competition show.

So what should we do to ensure our barbecue is ready for summer?

Give it a good clean

It is hugely important to start the season with a clean barbecue, says Macdonald. As for what to clean it with, baking soda made into a paste and spread onto any greasy surface works wonders.

“What happens is the baking soda neutralises the fat, and allows you to scrape it off or hose it off. What amounts to a steam clean with baking soda is actually a really effective way to clean a barbecue,” he says.

Don’t forget the hidden areas

It is also important not to neglect cleaning the bottom of the barbecue, especially from a safety point of view.

Macdonald suggests removing the grill plate, hotplate burners and charcoal basket (if you have one) and removing any fat and grease at the bottom of your appliance.

“It’s the big fire hazard of cooking on a barbecue,” he says.

“Once that fat gets above about 220C that’s when you're calling the overworked, underpaid fire fighters to help you out.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times When it comes to cleaning your appliance, Macdonald says baking soda is as good a product as commercial barbecue-specific cleaners.

Avoid wire brushes

While on the issue of safety, Macdonald recommends not cleaning surfaces with a wire brush, unless you have a high-quality stainless steel one.

With cheap wire brushes, he says the bristles can fall out and get lost in food. This can lead to painful accidents with rogue bristles getting caught in the oesophagus.

Having avoided a call-out to the fire service by removing bottom-of-the-barbecue grease, it’s best not to end the night with a call-out to the paramedics.

Instead, alternatives made from polymer will work. He also recommends using a standard scraper from a hardware store to remove grease and food buildup.

Test the gas systems

If you have a gas appliance, Macdonald recommends thoroughly testing the gas system before starting up the first summer barbecue, “particularly if it's been sitting on the back patio for seven months”.

As for how, Macdonald says a spray bottle with soapy water is the perfect tool.

“You turn the gas bottle on and spray all the joins, and it will bubble like a bubble bath around any leaks and then obviously you need to replace anything that is leaking.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Most home gas appliances are good for one or two seasons, so Macdonald says to check for any degradation or signs of the appliance being “rickety”.

Is my barbecue still good for another season?

Macdonald warns that typical barbecues owned by many New Zealanders tend to be good for one or two seasons. A Weber, or more expensive barbecue, would come with a longer warranty.

“If things are visibly rickety, where the burners aren't working very well or handles have fallen off, it’s time to say goodbye,” he says.

Cast iron grill plates should also be replaced if they are starting to degrade, and any failing gas units should be replaced.

“Whatever you're going to cook on, just make sure it’s in good shape to cook. Think smart. Think safe and reduce the risk to you and your family. Nobody wants you to ruin the barbecue [with an accident].”

Store it out of the weather

While Macdonald insists barbecuing is not seasonal and should be done year round, he says if you are storing a barbecue, give it a good clean after the last use, put a cover over it and get it out of the weather.

If you use gas, disconnect the gas tank and store separately to the appliance.

Ready for the first cook? Do this first

Once the barbecue has been cleaned and is ready for the first cook, Macdonald suggests re-seasoning the hot plates and grill.

Spray a high-heat oil (such as canola oil or animal fat) on every metal surface inside the barbecue. He then recommends getting the barbecue to full temperature and leaving it until it stops smoking.

“Once it stops smoking, it’s ready to go.”

When you are ready for the first cook, Macdonald suggests getting the appliance up to heat before starting any grilling.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Brisket is the hot meat this season, but make sure it is cooked long and slow for the best result.

Always clean after cooking, not before

The easiest and best time to clean a barbecue is while it is hot after use, says Macdonald.

This does not need to be a deep clean, just a scrape, and use paper towels to wipe any excess grease and food bits.

If you are using a charcoal appliance, Macdonald says it is important to get rid of any burnt charcoal and ash the same day.

“Don’t cool it off with a hose, just let it cool down. It’s not good for the metal expansion to rapidly cool it. After dinner go out and empty the ash and everything.”

Finally, What’s hot to cook this year?

Macdonald says brisket, a fatty cut that is cooked long and slow, will be the meat to watch this year. Just make sure you cook any meat appropriately. Brisket should be a 12-hour cook on a barbecue.

“If anyone invites you over for brisket steak for dinner you probably want to miss that one,” he says.