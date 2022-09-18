Gochu chef Jason Kim shares his special recipe for Korean military stew flat noodles

Jason Kim, the chef behind popular Gochu in Auckland’s Commercial Bay, has opened his new restaurant Tokki in Milford, Auckland.

Jonathan Brookes talks to him about his signature dish, military stew flat noodle, and what wines can handle big, rich, spicy flavours.

You describe the food at Tokki as modern Korean? What is that?

For me it's about trying to keep Korean heritage as the backbone, not mucking around with other cuisines too much. Some Korean things don’t work. Acorn jelly for example, is a classic Korean dish, a savoury jelly served with salad, but the texture and flavour doesn’t make sense to a lot of people here.

One of my biggest missions is to show people Korean food culture, and just how good Korean food can be. Because often people have the idea that Korean food is “cheap and cheerful”, which is not necessarily a bad thing, but I want people to know that there’s another side to Korean cooking, not just fried chicken, hotpot and sizzling plates.

READ MORE:

* Breaking down organic and biodynamic wine

* What makes a stand out cabernet, to be franc

* How to read a wine label



What are the fundamentals of Korean cuisine?

Something unique about Korean food now is that it is influenced by so many other cultures. That includes the influences of other cultures in Korea, but also the cultural experiences of the Korean diaspora. You see that in the use of cheese added to spicy dishes, which is something I played with at Gochu. At Tokki I’m going in different directions cooking over charcoal, which is a constant of old-school Korean cooking. But also taking inspiration from Korea’s modern history.

So, for example, I’m working on a signature flat noodle dish inspired by Korean “‘military stew”. “Military stew” is a modern Korean classic that came about during the Korean War when people were extremely poor and food was scarce. The dish was basically a big soup that was made from canned meats and sausage and stuff that came from the American military bases, so it's a dish that reflects a unique time in Korea’s history. I’ve taken those flavours and refined how they're presented into a stir-fry noodle dish that works in a contemporary smart-casual restaurant.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff “Something unique about Korean food now is that it is influenced by so many other cultures.”

I don’t normally associate Korean food with wine. What wines do you think go well with modern Korean dining?

In terms of flavour profiles, something refreshingly sweet like moscato d’asti goes well with more spicy Korean food. We also have some big, rich flavours in our cooking, so with that I like to drink tempranillo, or a big Cotes du Rhone red blend. Recently I’ve been really enjoying lighter reds with a bit of chill on them, so fruit flavours are very present which complements the bold flavours of my food, but the chill dials back the richness a bit and makes the wine refreshing, which allows the wine to sit in the background and let the food stand out.

I also see a lot of similarities between what makes for good wine, and what makes for good modern Korean food. My cooking is based around high quality seasonal ingredients that come from dedicated growers. The best wine is the same, based on terroir, growing seasons and good farming. As a chef, that’s how I understand wine.

Jason Kim’s picks:

Best drink for your favourite takeaway?

My favourite takeaway dish is the chilli chicken from KS Curry Place in Birkenhead. It’s a perfect combination of hot, sweet, tangy and deep-fried. I drive past and I know I shouldn’t stop, but I can’t help myself - it’s addictive! I like to drink it with a sweet moscato d’asti, such as Vajra, Moscato d’Asti, 2017, $35. The sweetness and aromatics go so well with the perfume and heat of the chilli.

Best drink for your signature dish?

My signature dish at Tokki would have to be the military stew flat noodle. With that I want to drink a powerful rich red wine, like Osoti Rioja Crianza, 2017, $30, which is made with the tempranillo grape.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Jason Kim’s favourite wine pairings for rich and spicy flavours.

What would you drink to celebrate your birthday?

If I had the night off to celebrate my birthday, I would be dining at Omni on Dominion Rd, and I would drink whatever (owner-operator) Jamie (Yeon) suggests I drink. She’d probably suggest a chilled red wine, which she knows I like, and she just has the best taste in wine, so I leave it to her.

Best place to drink wine?

At Beau in Ponsonby. Great people and a great wine list.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tokki and Gochu chef Jason Kim makes military stew with flat noodles.

Military stew flat noodle recipe

Ingredients:

Gochujang sauce

3 tsp Gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

2 tbsp Gochugaru (Korean Chilli flakes)

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp sesame oil

1/3 tsp black peppercorn powder

200g dried flat noodles

200g pork mince

100g kimchi (diced)

100g finely diced onion

3 tbsp canola oil

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Jason Kim

Method:

To make Gochujang sauce, place all ingredients into a small bowl and mix well, set aside. Heat oil in large frying pan, add finely diced onion. Cook until it soft. Add pork mince and cook until it become golden brown. Add kimchi and cook another 4 minutes, add Gochujang sauce. Stir it well until sauce mixed well.