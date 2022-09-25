Iconic Eats 2022: Aucklanders can now vote for their top eats

Bali Nights has once again been nominated for inclusion in the 100 Iconic Auckland Eats list.

Nominations for the 2022 Iconic Auckland Eats have officially opened, giving Aucklanders the chance to share the story of their favourite cafe, restaurant or food across Tāmaki Makaurau.

First launched in 2020, the annual list celebrates the diversity of food the supercity has to offer, highlighting that top-tier food experiences can be found anywhere in Tāmaki Makaurau, whether it be a restaurant, a market, or a food truck.

2021 Iconic Auckland Eats winner Adriana Ferdian said being named on the list last year “had a huge impact” that extended beyond her two restaurants, Bali Nights and Java.

“We are immensely proud that a bunch of first-generation Indonesian immigrants have been able to break through into the tough Auckland culinary scene,” Ferdian said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Adriana Ferdian owns Java and Bali Nights, which both serve authentic Indonesian food.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ferdian said that when Indonesians come to her restaurants, they feel like they are eating at home.

Ferdian is proud to be one of the few establishments in Auckland offering Indonesian food, and prides herself on educating diners about “how Indonesian dishes are supposed to taste”.

Previously a software developer, Ferdian made a drastic career move three-and-a-half years ago, when she opened Java.

“It was a very small space, tucked behind Vinegar Lane. At that time, no one else [was] doing Indonesian food like we were,” Ferdian said.

“We wanted it to be really authentic, food that we ate at home, that our grandmas cooked for us, but with no compromises.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ferdian and her husband launched Bali Nights a year a half ago.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The decor in Bali Nights is sourced straight from Bali.

For Ferdian, who was born in Indonesia, this meant nailing the fundamentals of Indonesian flavours.

“This means the chillis are really searingly hot, we don’t skimp on the spices. Our food is complex and takes a long time to make, but at the end of the day it is just really wholesome food,” Ferdian said.

“Food is very much connected to our culture, and every dish has its own origin. It’s pretty cool that Aucklanders are open to broaden their palettes and try something new.”

To keep their restaurant offerings authentic, the Bali Nights and Java team source a lot of their ingredients straight from Indonesia, as well as much of the restaurants’ decor.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ferdian says her restaurants regularly run out of stock following their Iconic Eats win.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ferdian says it’s important her restaurants serve the same food she would find at home, or her grandma would make.

“We brought everything from Bali, all the decorations. We wanted to give back to people in the villages as well, the people who were making these lamps and making these fabrics,” Ferdian said.

After being named in Iconic Eats, both Java and Bali Nights had an uptick in customers, causing the restaurants to run out stock of their most popular options.

A note before you rush out the door to sample Ferdian’s mouth-watering dishes – they don’t serve alcohol.

“Because we are Muslim, we can’t make money off the sale of alcohol. But you are welcome to drink, and we are BYO wine and beer,” Ferdian explained.

Owner of Pacific Island bakery Sweet and Me, Bertand Jang, had his famous coconut buns make the list of Iconic Eats 2021.

“Being a Pacific Islander and being recognised as one of Auckland’s top eateries was a massive honour, especially since our shop was only two years old at the time,” Jang said.

“We were shocked – as a chef I knew about Iconic Eats, but I didn’t think we’d make the list, so it was really special.”

TÃÂtaki Auckland Unlimited/Supplied Sweet and Me’s coconut buns took out a spot in the coveted list in 2021.

After the coconut buns made the list, Jang said he was baking trays and trays of the sweet treats, and their popularity created “massive awareness about our culture”.

This year, Jang thinks his pineapple pie could be a crowd favourite.

“Pacific Islanders come into the shop and say that their aunty or grandma makes the best pineapple pie, and that ours couldn’t beat it – but they often change their mind,” he said.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Visitor Economy Annie Dundas said if you have “an absolute favourite food experience in Auckland, one that you can only get here, we want to hear from you”.

TÃÂtaki Auckland Unlimited/Supplied Do you have a favourite dish Auckland-based dish? Now is the time to nominate it for Iconic Auckland Eats.

“Tell us your story and give us all the details - the quality, the flavours, the place, the talented chef or the friendly team – that made your experience so memorable,” Dundas said.

“The past two years have been incredibly tough for the hospitality industry and this initiative is one way we can support local food and beverage businesses that are important to Auckland’s economic recovery and central to visitor experience.”

Aucklanders have already nominated 400 of their favourite dishes to become an Auckland Iconic Eat, but there is hope the awards will beat the 1000 nominations they received in 2021.

To nominate your favourite food experience, head to the Iconic Eats website before November 2.

Each nomination will also go into the draw to win a chance to eat at all 100 Iconic Eats that make the coveted list – if your stomach is up for it.

TÃÂtaki Auckland Unlimited/Supplied Auckland has a melting pot of diverse and delicious eats to chose from.

Foodie sibling duo AG and Aleana Fernando were the grand prize winners in 2021, and have spent this year sampling 100 iconic eats across Auckland.

If you’re keen to judge last year’s finalists yourself, the list of 2021 winners are on the Iconic Auckland Eats website.

Following nominations, a team of food moderators narrow down submissions to reach the goal of 100 Iconic Auckland Eats to launch before the end of the year.