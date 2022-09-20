New Whittaker's Hazella chocolate advertised early – again

Hazella was listed for sale on Tuesday afternoon, though it will not be released until Wednesday.

A supermarket has spoiled a new Whittaker’s chocolate release by listing it for sale early, for the second time in three months.

On Tuesday afternoon, Countdown’s online shop advertised a previously unheard of 250g Hazella block, described on the photographed packaging as “smooth hazelnut gianduja filling in creamy milk chocolate block”.

Despite it appearing to be a new product, Countdown’s website listed the Hazella block as out of stock. No price was given.

Hazella is a new Whittaker’s product – but it wasn’t supposed to be announced until Wednesday, a Whittaker’s spokesperson said. Countdown had listed it early in error.

READ MORE:

* Rum & Raisin is an iconic flavour. But does anyone actually eat it?

* The new Whittaker's block is peanut butter and jelly - but is it really?

* The Kiwi chocolate that's (sometimes) cheaper in Australia



After Stuff inquired about Hazella, Whittaker’s issued a press release, a day ahead of schedule.

SUPPLIED Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has launched a hazelnut and chocolate spread with environmental credentials.

Something very similar happened to Whittaker’s back in June, when a button-happy website administrator at Countdown’s rival New World advertised the Porirua-based company’s Oat Milk Block for sale three weeks before launch.

By the time the Oat Milk Block was available to the public, Whittaker’s had been pipped at the post by Wellington Chocolate Factory.

A Countdown spokesperson said of the Hazella listing: “It was unfortunately a mistake with the buying team being a little bit too excited about the product.”

The product had since been removed from the site.