Greek style lemon baked potatoes recipe

These simple, delicious spuds hinge on the flavours of Greece.

These lemony potatoes are tender and flavourful. A good stand in while we wait for the new potatoes to arrive, a way to spruce up those older potatoes knocking around in the depths of the pantry.

The cooking of the potatoes is a two step process. They are first steamed while covered in the oven, then the cover is removed to finish with a dry heat to bring some colour. This recipe hinges on the flavours of Greece, a place I would love to visit again for its simple while flavoursome cuisine.

I served the potatoes with a lemon chicken recipe (for a double lemon hit) but it would be equally delicious with roast chicken, and would cook within a similar time.

Any leftover potatoes (if there are any) can be roughly chopped and panfried with eggs and bacon or chorizo, and topped with pesto. A delicious weekend brunch.

Lemon baked potatoes

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

About 800g agria or desiree potatoes, scrubbed

Juice of 1 lemon, 3-4 tbsp

3 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional, or a good grind of black pepper)

½ cup (125ml) boiling water or stock

Preheat the oven to 200C (fan 180C).

Method:

Cut the potatoes into 2cm wide wedges. Arrange in a single snug layer in a large baking dish, about 25 x 35cm, with the skin down and cut edges pointing up. Combine the remaining ingredients in a jug and pour this evenly over the potatoes. Cover the dish with foil (or a lid) and bake for 40 minutes (this step will steam the potatoes for tender flesh). Remove the foil/lid and cook for a further 20 minutes until the potatoes are tender and golden tinged, and the liquid in the base of the dish has mostly evaporated. Toss the wedges in the small amount of liquid remaining in the base of the dish. Tip into a serving dish and serve with the pan chicken dish, or with roast chicken and spring greens.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz