Royal butler's instant noodle method has people confused

The thing about instant noodles is... well... they're instant. Which is why a rather unconventional method of eating the popular ready meal has left people confused.

According to royal butler ﻿Grant Harrold, there is a correct way to prepare and consume the “instant” meal, and he's taken to his TikTok account to share his thoughts on "pot noodle etiquette".

﻿"The correct way to enjoy pot noodles," the former butler to King Charles captioned the video titled “pot noodle etiquette”.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, there appears to be a bit of confusion over the correct way to enjoy one's pot noodles," he says.

"After all, there's no reason for it to be complicated, now, is there?"

Demonstrating the method, he has his Chicken and Mushroom Pot Noodle serving separated with the cooked noodles in a bowl in front of him and the seasoned hot water (which he calls "sauce") in a gravy boat.﻿

He then scoops out a portion of the noodles into his own bowl, pours over the "sauce" and tops it with a little parmesan cheese.﻿

The method received plenty of reactions from his 144,000 followers, with most people seemingly left scratching their heads.﻿

TikTok Former royal butler Grant Harrold shared his method for instant noodles online.

"What the heck was that?!" one stunned user commented.

"Did he just put parm on ramen?" was another flabbergasted response.

"You have literally lost the pot!" one person wrote.

"Knife and fork… for noodles… are you sure?" another asked.

While one person said: "Soooo what you're saying is that it is socially unacceptable to slurp them from the cup with no fighting equipment used."

However, his advice did get a few thumbs up with one person calling the method "genius".

"I'm now only ever eating my pot noodles this way! Thank you for bettering me," they said.

This story was originally published on nine.com.auand is republished with permission.