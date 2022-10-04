I made the butter board sweeping TikTok and turned eating bread into a complicated process

Amberleigh Jack is a Stuff Lifestyle reporter.

OPINION: The newest viral sensation to take over TikTok is a cheaper, and far more buttery answer to the charcuterie board. With the #butterboard hashtag garnering almost 170 million views on the platform, I felt like one of the few who had not experienced the joy of the butter board. I’m not one to shy away from a TikTok challenge, so I decided to give it a go.

I’m the type of person that has one go-to meal to impress friends at dinner parties. So with a promised simple, cheap yet delicious way to impress my friends I grabbed myself an excessive amount of butter and aimed to wow my friends with a buttery, creative masterpiece.

Amberleigh Jack The main component of a butter board is what feels like an excessive amount of butter.

The beauty of the butter board is in its simplicity. Spread butter on a board, add your favourite topping and flavours, pop some bread on the side and impress your mates with a (hopefully not melting) centrepiece.

It may be simple, but the problems came quickly. How much butter is too much? Not enough would mean a weak-looking smattering of a butter board base. With too much I would be serving my guests little more than a mountain of the dairy spread that nobody would find appetising.

READ MORE:

* Travel bites: Hungry Hobos is home to the best cheese roll in Dunedin

* How to build the ultimate Christmas platter

* Recipe: The best salmon bagels



When I dumped a 500g block of the spread on my board I was quickly reined into line by one of my guests. I halved the amount and got spreading.

The joy of the butter board, made popular by recipe developer Justine Dorian, is you can use ingredients you already have in the pantry, yet most recipes I found suggested edible flowers. I’m not the type of person that keeps edible flowers in my pantry, and by this time it was too late in the planning process to hit the shops, so I went scouring through the pantry.

After all, that’s the joy of the butter board, right?

So my visual, buttery masterpiece combined red onion, lemon juice, salt, chipotle salt, chilli, sumac, coriander, Sicilian olives and olive oil.

My guests were suitably impressed.

But butter, as good as it may be, is no dip. The actual scooping was complicated, and guests wound up with a lot of butter, not enough topping and the lingering question of whether double-dipping to try again was socially acceptable, here.

And good luck keeping this one from being a melted puddle of a mess with any sun or humidity in the air.

Amberleigh Jack After the first few scoops, the butter board looks more like a buttery mess than a visual masterpiece.

Ultimately, the consensus from my guests was it “wasn’t bad”, although it was not good enough to not leave me with a giant mound of butter on a board to clean up later.

It turns out preserving leftovers from a butter board is about as awkward as trying to eat from one. My husband finally wound up struggling to hold the board with one hand while scraping the leftover butter into a container with the other.

Sure, it was a cheap way to entertain. I spent less than $20 on bread, butter and olives (with plenty leftover to snack on later) and took the rest of the ingredients from the pantry.

And I concede the issues may have been due to my own ratio missteps. Less butter and more toppings may have made a world of difference. But that is also a question that will remain unanswered.

For now, I will leave the butter board creations to the TikTok masses and next time will give my guests access to butter and a knife rather than make them work for their meal.