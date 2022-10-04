Giant 1160kg pumpkin carves out new US record

An entry at The Great Pumpkin Farm in New York has set a new US record.

It is literally a tonne of pumpkin.

A 1160kg pumpkin grown in New York has set a new US record.

Scott Andrusz's entry at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the city of Buffalo broke the previous US record of 1147kg, local media reported.

The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through October 16.

READ MORE:

* US man squashes record for floating in a pumpkin, officials say

* Giant 844 kg pumpkin crowned the biggest in the country

* Mighty pumpkins draw in the crowds, prompt political battle



A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 1226kg squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

In August, a Nebraska man set another squash-related world record for "the longest journey by pumpkin boat".

Duane Hansen, 60, grew his 384kg pumpkin for nearly a decade before hollowing it out and heading to the banks of the Missouri River.

Phil Davidson/Handout Duane Hansen embarking on his hollowed out pumpkin.

Hansen spent about 11 hours inside his pumpkin as he floated downstream from Bellevue to Nebraska City. Around the world, fans cheered on his progress. One wished him "gourdspeed".

Officials in Bellevue announced Hansen's success just hours after he'd completed the voyage.