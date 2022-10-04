TV presenter and MasterChef winner Nadia Lim is pregnant

Nadia's Farm looks at life on the farm for Nadia Lim and her family.

TV presenter and cookbook writer Nadia Lim has announced she is pregnant.

The MasterChef NZ judge apologised on Tuesday to her followers for an absence from social media, saying she had “been a busy bee with a few projects on the go lately”.

“I’ve been most busy cooking up this little one - a summer baby is on the way!”.

She shared a photo of an ultrasound and another of her pregnant belly.

This time last year Lim spoke about losing a baby. "Earlier this year I miscarried at 13 weeks,” she wrote on Facebook last October.

“I took this pic the day after as I didn't want to forget the little being that could have been."

Lim and her husband, Carlos Bagrie, already have two sons, Bodhi, 6, and River, 4.

Nadia Lim/Facebook Nadia Lim is pregnant with her third child.

Lim, 37, rose to prominence when she won the second season of MasterChef NZ in 2011. She has gone on to publish 11 recipe books, including 2020 top-seller Vegful, and two children's books.

The meal prep home delivery service My Food Bag, which Lim co-founded, saw a $20m after tax profit in the last financial year.

She was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars in 2019, going out in the semi-finals, and this year returned to MasterChef NZ as a judge alongside Michael P Dearth and Vaughan Mabee.

Lim and Bagrie own and run Otago regenerative farm Royalburn Station, which is the focus of TVNZ’s Nadia’s Farm, premiering on Wednesday night.