How to safely add frozen berries to your smoothies at home and avoid Hepatitis A risk

The berries are being removed from New World, Pak ‘N Save and Four Square stores nationwide after 12 community cases of the virus.

A number of smoothie bars contacted by Stuff say they are not affected by the recommendations to heat-treat frozen berries following the recall of Pams brand products this week.

Recent cases of Hepatitis A, with possible links to frozen berries sourced from Serbia, have resulted in Pams food brand recalled six of its frozen berry products on Tuesday.

Mike Kenneally Pams brand frozen berries have been recalled due to a possible Hepatitis A link, but officials are warning all frozen berries should be heat-treated, regardless of brand.

While investigations are ongoing, advice from Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) is that all frozen berries, regardless of brand should be heat-treated before being eaten.

Major smoothie and juice retailer Tank told Stuff: ”We are not impacted by this as we not use Pams frozen berries”.

”The safety of our customers is a priority to us. We were in touch with our supplier this morning, and they ensure that all their frozen berries undergo multiple different testing before being exported, and they have all testing information available (if requested by MPI).”

READ MORE:

* 10 different ways to use frozen fruit and veg in winter

* Tropical Smoothie Cafe sued: Hepatitis A in Egyptian berries

* Fifth frozen berry hepatitis A case confirmed



Bowl and Arrow co-founder Hannah Reid told Stuff she has been advised by the company’s supplier Serious Frozen Fruit no berries are sourced from Serbia, where genome sequencing has linked the New Zealand cases, and have been informed by their supplier the berries are “not affected in any way”.

A representative from Seriously Healthy, the parent brand of Serious frozen berries, told Stuff “All our products are from Chile. We test independently in Chile and then there’s additional MPI testing on certain containers when they arrive in New Zealand.”

The representative also said they supply to a number of retailers but preferred not to say which outlets due to commercially sensitive information.

In an email to customers, Serious said, “We will update customers if there are any changes however at present there is no risk that we are aware of, in any of our products.”

As to whether smoothie-lovers can still make their favourite smoothies at home, NZ registered dietitian, of Auckland Family Nutrition Sarah-Jane Simpson says it is best to follow advice from Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) which is to heat-treat all frozen berries, regardless of brand.

Supplied Registered dietitian Sarah-Jane Simpson says frozen berries can be heat-treated and refrozen for convenient use in smoothies.

As for exactly how to do that? Simpson says to inactivate Hepatitis A, the berries need to be cooked until boiling or until the reach a temperature of at least 85 degrees for one minute.

If you do not have a food thermometer, “cook them until the berries are visibly bubbling and boiling”.

Frozen berries can be heated and then refrozen, Simpson says. She suggests putting the cooked berries in an ice bath before transferring to an ice tray to freeze before storing in a container.

“A lot of people use frozen berries because it’s really convenient, but it won’t be convenient if you’re having to chip off a frozen ice block,” she said.

If the process of heating and refreezing, or simply boiling and using frozen berries seems too much of a hassle, Simpson says any berries currently in the freezer can be used in baking, for crumbles or muffins. The cooking process will make the berries safe to eat.

As for alternative with smoothies? There is nothing wrong with seasonal fruit, canned berries or fruit, she said.