I tried TikTok's viral tinned fish night and I'm not convinced it's romantic

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a lifestyle reporter with a love for seafood and TikTok.

OPINION: Fancy a bit of fish breath on your date night?

Just when you thought the world of online food trends couldn’t get any more unconventional, TikTokers are now stockpiling tinned fish from their local grocery stores to create the perfect tinned fish cheeseboard (or fish-board).

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Lifestyle reporter Lyric Waiwiri-Smith tries "tinned fish night," the date night meal that's gone viral on TikTok.

The trend was made popular by TikTok user and chef Ali Hooke, whose page consists of videos of tinned fish hauls, several “episodes” of different tinned fish nights, pairing recommendations for your tinned fish, and even a vegan version of tinned fish night.

What Hooke says is a weekly tradition for her and her husband has now been mimicked by other curious foodies.

Essentially, anyone interested in recreating this trend only needs to pick up an assortment of tinned fish and a few sides, which could be anything from chopped fruits, crabs to spread your fish on, and cheeses and dips.

I enlisted the help of my boyfriend Joe, a chef who has been a victim of my journalistic pursuits before, to see if tinned fish night is really worth the hype.

I have a tendency to overestimate the amount of food needed in a meal, and in my ingredients shopping I picked up a grand total of six tins of fish: one tin of Brunswick kippers, two tins of sardines (one Brunswick and one Deep Cove), one tin of John West pink salmon, and one tin of Arnold Sorensen mussels.

We also picked up brie and camembert cheeses from Ornelle, Villa Mediterranean Messicano layered dip, and Sun Harvest bread and butter cucumbers.

Joe is coeliac, so instead of the thick crackers and bread Hooke uses in her videos, we opted for Peckish rice crackers.

The total came to around $25, which isn’t so bad considering we had leftover fish, cheese, and pickles.

We cracked open the cans, put all our extras together, and tinned fish night was ready to kick off.

The last time we ate a homemade fish spread together was in the Coromandel with freshly caught seafood and dips Joe crafted from scratch, so when I first pitched the idea of eating cheap tinned fish to Joe, he understandably didn’t seem excited.

We tucked into the tinned fish with chopsticks, stacked it with cheese and pickles on our crackers, and tried to let the magic of knowing our meal was TikTok-trendy wash over us.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Tinned fish night aftermath

Prior to our tinned fish night, I’d only ever had tinned tuna. I was most excited about the mussels (although the oil they were tinned in became less and less appetising after a while), and Joe’s favourite was the kippers.

The Brunswick sardines were also a hit, but we barely touched the Deep Cove sardines after realising they weren’t de-boned.

The pink salmon was also less than impressive, tasting more like tuna than anything else, and we neglected that tin too.

As for the date night aspect? Despite the fishy aroma hanging in the air, sharing food with Joe instead of each of us having separate plates made the experience feel more intimate, and being able to face each other and take tips off each other on how to craft our crackers also made dinner time more chatty.

Would I do it again? I’d rather have a fish night that wasn’t tinned, but Joe was very keen to make it a regular occurrence.