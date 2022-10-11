We can't garden our way out of a cost-of-living crisis, and nor should we have to

Kiwis share how they're making money stretch further in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

OPINION: When you’ve been working as a journalist long enough, you start to predict the kinds of comments that certain stories will attract. One thing I know for sure is that if I write about the cost of vegetables, people will come to the comments to suggest growing your own as an alternative.

Now, I’m all for gardening. It has many benefits, including exercise, exposure to fresh air, and, yes, cost saving compared to supermarkets. I have no interest in condemning gardening.

But growing your own produce is not the answer to our cost-of-living crisis, and nor should it be.

Growing vegetables is not an activity that is available to all New Zealanders, and is least available to those who are impacted the most by the rising cost of food.

Let’s start with practical considerations.

In order to grow enough vegetables to feed a family, you probably need a garden. That means you need outdoor space, and some autonomy over that outdoor space. You can’t have a garden if you don’t have secure housing – if you’re one of the almost 10,000 Kiwis living in emergency accommodation, or if you move between family members.

If you rent, you need permission from your landlord to have a garden, which they may not give. And even if they do, it’s not worth starting a garden if you don’t think you’ll be in that rental for less than a couple of years minimum. (Which raises this point: As any of us whose children have stood excitedly over their Little Garden pots these last few weeks knows, vegetables do not grow overnight. Gardening won’t solve any problems for people who can’t afford food today.)

Even if you grow veg in pots or other containers, gardening requires set up costs, in soil, in seedlings, in trowels and hoes and watering cans. It requires time, which the working poor – those who hold down multiple jobs, who work shifts, who can’t afford childcare – simply may not have.

Getty Images Growing vegetables requires housing security, time and financial outlay that not all Kiwis have.

It also requires knowledge. No one intuitively knows how to garden, and if you weren’t raised by people who grew vegetables (and who passed on what they knew to you), you may have no idea how to begin.

So you have to invest time, and potentially money, to figure out what to do: both things the poor do not have in – ha! – spades.

Then there is the philosophical argument.

The suggestion that those complaining about the price of vegetables simply grow their own carries with it a whiff of moral judgement: that if you can’t afford vegetables you should grow them and if you don’t, well, that’s on you.

I find this immensely troubling.

It suggests that when it comes to such basic and fundamental an item as fresh vegetables, the wealthier have unfettered access. The poor, on the other hand, can only eat vegetables if they produce their own.

Read that again. The poor can only eat vegetables if they produce their own.

Whether or not this is practically possible to achieve, it should not be the situation in a country like New Zealand.

We have some highly fertile soil – but not enough of it is being used to grow food. We produce enough food to feed 40 million people – but retain only a tiny share of that. Incomes may be growing, but food prices are outstripping them.

The reasons fewer and fewer people can afford to buy fresh produce are systemic, national-level ones, and no blame lies with those affected by them.

UNSPLASH The rising cost of vegetables is not the fault of the people it most harms, and the onus should not be on them to grow their own.

By all means, grow vegetables. Anyone who has the space, means, time and desire should grow vegetables to their heart’s content.

But there should be no onus on anyone to do so. To lack any of those things – including desire – is no moral failing.

Sure, those who grow vegetables may save money on grocery bills, and great for them. Everyone else should get to eat too.