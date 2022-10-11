Everything you need to know about the negroni sbagliato, the drink taking over the internet

A negroni sbagliato “with prosecco in it,” as actor Emma D’Arcy prefers, is the internet’s trendy tipple after a video of the House of the Dragon star went viral.

A clip of co-stars Olivia Cooke and D’Arcy discussing their drinks of choice has circulated across social media, amassing 10m views on TikTok alone as users salivate over the sultry way the 30-year-old actor declares their favourite drink the “negroni sbagliato.”

Getty Images The internet's trendy tipple: a negroni sbagliato

Here’s everything you need to know about the negroni sbagliato (with or without the prosecco) and how you can get your hands on it.

What is a negroni sbagliato, and what makes it different from a classic negroni?

The classic negroni is a bitter, boozy, and blood-red cocktail with origins in Florence, Italy.

It’s a simple drink made from gin, sweet vermouth, and campari, favoured by the likes of actor Stanley Tucci, who helped the classic negroni go viral in 2020.

UNSPLASH The classic negroni, made with campari, sweet vermouth, and gin.

To make the negroni sbagliato, which translates to “mistake” or “broken” negroni, the gin is replaced with sparkling wine (prosecco, if you’re D’Arcy) to create a more light and bubbly drink.

It is said to have been invented by accident at Bar Basso in Milan, after a bartender grabbed a bottle of prosecco instead of gin and is the first recorded variation of the negroni, according to Food and Wine magazine.

Where can I order a Negroni Sbagliato in NZ?

While some bars and restaurants, such as Auckland’s Cotto, already have the negroni sbagliato on their menu, it could be worth going into any cocktail bar and ordering the sbagliato version of the negroni.

The “broken” negroni may not be as popular as its classic cousin – yet, at least – but Spirits Award NZ judge Charles Gillet says most cocktail bars should have sparkling wine on deck to replace the gin if a negroni sbagliato is ordered.

How can I make one at home?

If you want to simply settle down on the couch with a homemade negroni sbagliato (with House of the Dragon playing as you sip, perhaps), here’s how you can craft up the cocktail in your kitchen:

25ml Campari

20ml Sweet vermouth

Prosecco to top

Pour the mix over ice, stir, garnish with orange zest to serve, and cheers to D’Arcy for bringing this bubbly cocktail into the spotlight.