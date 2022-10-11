How one woman makes homemade Vogel's and flavoured coffee for half the price of supermarkets

How one woman makes Vogel's and hot drink substitutes for half the price of supermarkets

A Christchurch retiree says she can make bread that tastes just like Vogel’s and flavoured coffee better than anything in a sachet for a fraction of the supermarket cost.

“I didn’t invent it. People have been doing this for 30 or 40 years,” said Bernie, who asked that her last name not be shared.

Supplied After hunting for the perfect recipe, Bernie says her Vogel's substitute is cheaper and better for the environment than supermarket bread.

“But I’m a real foodie, and I’ve always made things from scratch.”

For her homemade Vogel’s, Bernie hunted for the perfect recipe through trial and error, and finally adapted one of her favourites – a recipe from Nadia Lim – to make it easier. Now, she says, her loaf is so simple “your little brother could make it”.

“People make it the first time, and it looks exactly like my photos do. They've never made a loaf of bread in their life ... and here they are making this beautiful bread.”

She estimates the loaves costs about half what you would pay for in the supermarket, but also says they are bigger and better for the environment.

“Every time you buy bread you've got to drive to the supermarket, and it comes wrapped in plastic. It’s better for the environment, and it’s cheaper. If I run out of bread I just make another loaf.”

As for just how simple Bernie’s Vogel’s substitute is? She says it is very easy. It is a matter of mixing ingredients, waiting five minutes for yeast to work, transferring to the oven for the dough to rise and then cooking.

“Anything you see in the supermarket, use that for your inspiration then go home and make it,” she said.

Which is what Bernie has also been doing with flavoured hot drinks. It is something she makes far cheaper and more environmentally friendly than single serve latte sachets.

“I’ve been making hot chocolate for years and all that is, is cocoa and icing sugar,” she says. One of her favourites these days is a Chai latte, with flavourings of ginger, black pepper, cinnamon and other spices.

“You can mix them up. The hot chocolate and latte mix makes a mocha. Whatever you can buy, you can make,” she said.

Supplied With creamer and flavourings of choice, Bernie says any hot drinks that can be bought can be made at home.

At home Bernie can adjust the flavouring to her own needs, too. Icing sugar or stevia can be used to sweeten, or can be left out entirely. More ginger makes a “hotter” chai, whereas more coffee makes a stronger coffee drink. Then add creamer to the flavourings of choice.

Bernie’s frugal methods are not limited to her coffees and Vogel’s bread. She said she does not shop like a “normal person” and the result is a house that looks like a “corner dairy”.

When organising her online shop she sets up an order for both Pak ‘n Save and Countdown and “whoever gets the lowest price gets the order that week”.

On alternate weeks Bernie shops the perimeter of Countdown for marked down meat, produce and dairy.

She buys tea, rice and baked beans in bulk and utilises Indian and Asian grocery stores for cheaper bulk items.

“My house is like the corner dairy. I have everything in storage.”