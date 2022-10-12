Is your chook cooked? A photo of a Costco rotisserie chicken has people wondering

Chicken is making New Zealanders sick and spreading antibiotic-resistant bacteria, say researchers who are calling for safety labels on raw poultry products.

A photo posted to Facebook of “undercooked chicken” has sparked debate over how consumers can tell if their chook is thoroughly cooked.

Fadi Nannis, 38, posted a photo of what he said was a partly-raw rotisserie chicken purchased from New Zealand’s newest wholesale giant on the Costco NZ Facebook group.

Nannis said he bought the chicken on October 4, but threw it out when he saw it was pink, had a “raw texture” and said it was “definitely undercooked”.

Supplied Fadi Nannis said he bought a rotisserie chicken from Costco in early October but arrived home to find it was undercooked.

His photo clocked up almost 200 comments, with some saying the chicken was “gross” and “raw” and a number of people saying they had also purchased undercooked chickens.

Others, however, commented in defence of the store, claiming the colour was due to marinade, was simply the “dark meat”, was due to how the bird was “slaughtered” or was a result of the cooking processes.

READ MORE:

* How to barbecue like a boss

* The freezer is your friend. Here's a guide to using it.

* Is free-range chicken worth the extra cost?



Nannis told Stuff he did not return the chicken to the store, but had lost confidence in buying fresh food from Costco and was concerned his daughter’s health had been put as risk.

Stuff sent a photo of the chicken to Costco NZ and while they did not comment directly on that photograph, the QA team said in a statement: “Regarding pinking in our rotisserie chicken, Costco has stringent food safety procedures in place to ensure that cooked chicken is safe for consumption.”

“Gas direct fire ovens are used to cook chickens and cooked to an internal temperature of 84C or above before it can be removed from the oven.”

NICOLA GALLOWAY/Stuff Roast chicken is a family favourite, but it’s worth taking precautions to make sure it’s safe to eat.

The statement also said the birds are cooked for 100 minutes at 240-250C and the internal temperature of eight birds per oven is “checked and recorded after the cook cycle has been completed”.

“There are a number of external and environmental factors that can cause meat to be pink yet still fully cooked and safe to eat. These include but not limited to: Nitrites within the marinade, combustion gases caused by direct fired ovens such as our rotisserie ovens and any gas fired convection oven, Higher pH levels in the meat, Muscle pigments naturally occurring in the meat.”

“Temperature is the only measure that can be used to ensure the safety of fully cooked meat and not meat colour.”

So how exactly can we be sure a chicken is cooked?

Massey University professor of food safety, Steve Flint, says the easiest way to know a chicken is cooked is that its juices run clear without blood, when poked in the “fleshiest” part of the chicken. For those with a food thermometer, the most reliable method is to check the internal temperature of the chook is at least 74C .

Flint says supermarkets in general tend to be “pretty good” at cooking chickens fully and if anything, may overdo it. But he says if people get home to find juices are not running clear, “they should take it back for sure.”

Supplied Food safety expert Steve Flint says the best ways to check if a chicken is cooked is by internal temperature or making sure juices run clear.

As for that colour and texture? Flint says redness is “not a good enough indication to rely on”, as colouration can happen with cooking.

“When you start looking at the colour of the chicken it can be harder to determine whether you have a problem or not.”

While cooked chicken tends to fall off the bone, especially with younger chickens, if cooking an older bird the meat does not tend to get “as soft”.

“The two key things are temperature and the juice of the chicken being clear.”

When shown the photograph supplied by Nannis, Flint said it did not look “good” but was not something he would want to make a call on.

“It doesn’t look like it’s oozing blood. It’s discoloured, but it’s not bright red, it’s kind of reddish-brown. I wouldn’t want to say from the picture that it’s unsafe.”

When it comes to eating undercooked chicken, Flint says the risk is definitely one to be aware of. In New Zealand the high rate of campylobacter and the potential for salmonella contamination are “absolutely real issues”.

“It’s normally not fatal ... but the illness is pretty unpleasant,” he says.

He says heading into summer is a good time of year to be aware of whether you are eating fully cooked chicken.

“In New Zealand we see a seasonal trend [of illness] which is believed to be largely due to people barbecuing chicken and not cooking it properly.”