Make homemade pizza the Italian way, more delicious than frozen and half the cost

A traditional Godfather costs $10. Nutritionists say our homemade version is better (video first published in December).

Frozen pizza from the supermarket has more than doubled in price, but making your own is simpler, and cheaper, than you may think, says Pedro Komai, chef and director of Bono Pizzeria in Herne Bay.

Making homemade pizzas can be done on a low budget, with authentic Italian flavour, he says.

Let’s start at the beginning – the pizza base. Of all ingredients, your base can be the cheapest and most versatile. Buying pizza dough can eat into your budget – a two-pack at Countdown costs $3.50 – but easy, cheaper replacements such as pita bread, tortillas, or flat breads, that come in 10-packs, are recommended.

READ MORE:

* Five Queenstown restaurants for the whole family

* Supermarket Sleuth - The five best frozen pizzas

* It's World Pizza Day – Here are our favourites from around the globe and where to grab a slice in New Zealand

* Don't ask for kiwifruit or pineapple on a pizza, Italian chef says



The cheapest and simplest route? Making it from scratch.

“You can spend a very low budget,” Komai says, “just with plain four, and salt, and a little bit of yeast, it does do the job. If you wanna go crazy with milk and oil and stuff you can, but at the end of the day, both do the same job.”

Komai says that since the pandemic, “all prices have increased”, but the most remarkable leap in price has also been the most essential – mozzarella.

Before Covid, Komai would buy 1kg of mozzarella for $35+GST – it’s since nearly doubled to $65+GST.

Bono Pizzeria/Supplied Pedro Komi of Bono Pizzeria in Herne Bay said he would “sell his kidneys” to put mushrooms on his pizza

“It’s the most expensive product of the pizza,” he says.

Komai also claims that because of rising prices “most people mix [the mozarella] with a different variety of cheese to reduce the cost. We never do that.”

However, for your simple, cost-friendly midweek recipe, Komai does recommend mixing it up a bit.

“You can play with the cheese, this would reduce the cost of pizza big time.”

Still, you can do so without ever compromising the real Italian essence.

“Basically you just need tomato sauce, dough, and mozzarella – this is true Italian. With two pieces of basil on top, you have the pizza. You go to stores in Milan or Rome and that’s what you will see sitting on the shelf.”

We all have our favourite toppings, but for Komai, there’s one ingredient he’ll always break the bank for.

“I’ll have mushrooms no matter what. I’ll sell my kidneys to buy mushroom.”

For a classic pepperoni pizza, there is “no law” for specific thinly sliced topping, Pedro suggests exploring your supermarket fridge for the most budget-friendly: “The supermarket has a different range of salamis you can choose.”

“You can use prosciutto and salami”, Komai says, but he also recommended exploring both fridge and freezer, so you can feature “all different kinds of sausages, beef, or mince.”

For extra flair?

“Two or three pieces for garnishing if you want to go fancy is enough - when it’s ready out of the oven you put them on top.”

For spice, chilli packs the most punch, but Komai says dried chili flakes are enough.

At Bono Pizzeria, Komai adjusts the orders to taste – replacing brie with an alternative, removing onions for taste – and the same applies to “what is most affordable and to your liking.”

“The price does matter,” Komai says, but the great thing about pizza is that “you can always play with it.”

Popping 100g of mushrooms, six tortilla wraps, 500g of mozarella, fresh basil and tomato paste into your trolley at Countdown will cost you around $24 – this would work out to make six pizzas approximately, or $4 per pizza, the cost frozen pizzas used to be.

To make it even cheaper, dust off your rolling pin and try making your own base from scratch – it’s great value-for-money, and tastes just like when Nonna makes it.