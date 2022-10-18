Mark Wahlberg's NZ burger joint opening delayed by shipping issues, celebrity brothers will still make a visit

Shipments of fryers and other items have set back the opening of actor Mark Wahlberg’s restaurant, Wahlburgers, in New Zealand.

Wahlburgers is a chain of burger joints co-owned by the star of The Lovely Bones and his brothers Donnie, from New Kids on The Block, and Paul, a chef.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Mark Wahlberg co-owns the Wahlburgers burger chain with two of his brothers, Donnie and Paul. (File photo)

The New Zealand expansion deal is a partnership with the Mustaca family, owners of Australia’s largest independent cinema chain, United Cinemas.

Sam Mustaca, the chief executive of United Cinemas NZ and of Wahlburgers New Zealand, said an original opening date for New Zealand was planned between September and November. However, shipments affected by Covid-19 have pushed the date back.

“We’re waiting on fryers out of the US, grills out of the US – there’s proprietary items within Wahlburgers that you have to use as part of their system,” he said.

Food used in the restaurant is all locally sourced, so “nothing from a food perspective will be imported into New Zealand”, according to Muscata.

The delays in shipments have also caused hiccups for the opening of the brand’s Australian stores. Its restaurant in Surfers Paradise, Queensland, was originally due to begin trading in mid-September but didn't open until October 13.

While shipments destined for the Auckland site have now finally arrived in Australia, Mustaca said there was no set date yet for a grand opening. However, the Wahlberg brothers will still make an appearance for the event.

“With shipments out of the US and procurements, we can’t give an exact date, but we’re doing our best,” Muscata said.

“It might be end of November, it might be first week of December – somewhere later than what we hoped for.

Sophie Harris/Stuff Sam Mustaca speaks to reporters on May 1 to announce the arrival of New Zealand’s first Wahlburgers.

“Subject to when we open, there’s a big plan to have [the Wahlbergs] come out and visit Australia and New Zealand at the same time.”

The restaurant is set to take over the old location of Euro Restaurant and Coley & Punch on Auckland’s Princes Wharf, a site Mustaca told reporters earlier this year was “iconic”.

While the restaurant is in limbo, Muscata has continued paying rent to the site’s landlord and the business has already employed 10% of the local workers expected to get jobs at Wahlburgers, which Muscata estimated in May would employ 75 people.

He said there was already a done deal for a Queenstown Wahlburgers to open by next May in the town’s Upper Village.

Another Wahlburgers is expected to open at United Cinema’s Bayfair site in Tauranga in 2023.