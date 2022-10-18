Best of the wurst: Salami shares first place with traditional pork in sausage awards

Stuff journalists Brittany Keogh and Jackson Thomas taste test new kinds of bacon.

In a turn of events, a salami has shared the coveted supreme award at the Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

A pork sausage made by New World Te Rapa in Hamilton shares the top award with an Aoraki salami made by Auckland’s Zaroa Meats.

The Oxford language’s definition of a sausage is “an item of food in the form of a cylindrical length of minced pork or other meat encased in a skin, typically sold raw to be grilled or fried before eating”.

It mentions nothing of cured and sliced meats.

But judges said they couldn’t possibly decide between the two outstanding entries, making the unusual decision to crown them joint winners.

The successful snarlers were announced at a prestigious awards event on Tuesday night where meat-makers from across the motu gathered to find out who had the best banger.

Great New Zealand Sausage Compet An Aoraki salami made by Auckland’s Zaroa Meats was one of two supreme winners at Tuesday’s awards ceremony.

A spokesperson said it was not the first time there had been a tie, but judges were unanimous that both meaty masterpieces had all the qualities they were looking for, outclassing 530 other entries.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Great New Zealand Sausage competition, which claims to be a pinnacle achievement for sausage makers.

Despite being cancelled in 2021 because of the pandemic, 93 butchers had their recipes ready in anticipation of its return in 2022.

In a gruelling week of grilling, judges spent five straight days sorting sausages into categories and awarding bronze, silver and gold medals.

Great NZ Sausage Comp/Supplied It was a long five days for judges tasting and retasting hundreds of sausages.

The golds were then judged to determine a supreme winner, in this case shared with a usurping salami.

Judge Felicity O’Driscoll, of Cook the Books, said there were some outstanding entries this year and whittling it down was a difficult task.

“There were probably about four or five sausages that really stood out, so there was much discussion and retasting.”

Fellow judge Greig Buckley, of Kai Foods, said judges were looking for well-made sausages with the right combination of quality ingredients that would appeal to the market.

Great New Zealand Sausage Compet New World Te Rapa shared its top-sausage crown with a salami.

“All entries are judged on their aroma, both raw and cooked, as well as appearance, texture and, most importantly, taste,” Buckley said.

A spokesperson said the competition was intentionally held in October, as the Kiwi summer began, in preparation for barbecue season.