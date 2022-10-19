No need to cry foul, salami is in fact a sausage
The news that a salami shared first place at the Great New Zealand Sausage Competition on Tuesday has some Kiwis questioning the cured meat’s legitimacy on top of the sausage podium.
A few eyebrows were raised when the supreme prize was shared by an Aoraki salami made by Auckland’s Zaroa Meats and a traditional pork sausage by New World Te Rapa.
“A salami is not a sausage,” wrote one Stuff commenter.
But there is no need to worry. A salami is, by definition, a sausage.
The Australian and New Zealand Food Standards Authority defines a sausage as meat that has been minced or chopped into small pieces, which is encased.
It must also contain no less than 500g/kg of fat-free meat flesh and have a proportion of fat that does not exceed 500g/kg.
Salami is exactly that, with an additional fermentation process, says Marc Zabern, co-owner of Tuesday’s winner Zaroa Meats.
“A salami is something that’s been fermented and has been aged in casing,” he says.
Salami may seem a long way off the sausage sizzle “snag” but Zabern says the processes for making a well-made “typical” sausage and a salami are similar during the early stages.
“It’s just the ageing aspect which allows the full flavour to come out of the meat.”
As well as definitely being worthy of a sausage award win, Zabern says “salamis are a delicacy. They can really make meat taste wonderful and delicious and moreish.”
It seems Aotearoa agrees on that point. The recent New Zealand Food Awards also made it clear salami is a loved product in Aotearoa, and as for it fitting within the confines of Tuesday’s competition, it is clear it did.
The hunt for the country’s best sausage featured a number of categories, including ready-to-eat (such as salami) and patties and black pudding (which some could definitely argue are not typical snags).
Zabern’s father Wilhelm, master of meats and co-owner at Zaroa Meats, says any salami starts as simply a sausage.
“If somebody says a salami is not a sausage, why in Germany do they call it a wurst (the German word for sausage)?” he asks.
“In Europe, what we call real salami is fermented. It is a sausage, but if I keep it dry it becomes a salami.”
As for Kiwi butchers who are not defending Zabern’s winning salami in the sausage debate? They also agree.
Reuben Sharples of Reuben’s Butcher in New Lynn says the main difference between a salami and a traditional Kiwi sausage is time.
“A typical sausage that you might purchase at a Bunnings is made from fresh ingredients including ground meat combined with flavourings and piped into sausage casing,” he says.
“In contrast, a salami, and in this case a Zaroa salami takes a little longer to craft. The meat aged for flavour and fermented using traditional methods, and then cured. The total process takes around six months.”
”A salami is a type of cured sausage,” he says.