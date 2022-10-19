No need to cry foul, salami is in fact a sausage

Turns out, the judges couldn’t decide between New World Te Rapa’s pork sausage and Zaroa Meat’s Aoraki salami, so crowned them joint winners.

The news that a salami shared first place at the Great New Zealand Sausage Competition on Tuesday has some Kiwis questioning the cured meat’s legitimacy on top of the sausage podium.

A few eyebrows were raised when the supreme prize was shared by an Aoraki salami made by Auckland’s Zaroa Meats and a traditional pork sausage by New World Te Rapa.

Supplied Wilhelm and Marc Zabern of Zaroa Meats took the supreme award at the Great New Zealand Sausage competition for the Aoraki salami.

“A salami is not a sausage,” wrote one Stuff commenter.

But there is no need to worry. A salami is, by definition, a sausage.

The Australian and New Zealand Food Standards Authority defines a sausage as meat that has been minced or chopped into small pieces, which is encased.

It must also contain no less than 500g/kg of fat-free meat flesh and have a proportion of fat that does not exceed 500g/kg.

Salami is exactly that, with an additional fermentation process, says Marc Zabern, co-owner of Tuesday’s winner Zaroa Meats.

“A salami is something that’s been fermented and has been aged in casing,” he says.

Salami may seem a long way off the sausage sizzle “snag” but Zabern says the processes for making a well-made “typical” sausage and a salami are similar during the early stages.

“It’s just the ageing aspect which allows the full flavour to come out of the meat.”

As well as definitely being worthy of a sausage award win, Zabern says “salamis are a delicacy. They can really make meat taste wonderful and delicious and moreish.”

It seems Aotearoa agrees on that point. The recent New Zealand Food Awards also made it clear salami is a loved product in Aotearoa, and as for it fitting within the confines of Tuesday’s competition, it is clear it did.

Supplied Zaroa Meat's winning salami is a sausage, experts say. It is simply a cured sausage.

The hunt for the country’s best sausage featured a number of categories, including ready-to-eat (such as salami) and patties and black pudding (which some could definitely argue are not typical snags).

Zabern’s father Wilhelm, master of meats and co-owner at Zaroa Meats, says any salami starts as simply a sausage.

“If somebody says a salami is not a sausage, why in Germany do they call it a wurst (the German word for sausage)?” he asks.

“In Europe, what we call real salami is fermented. It is a sausage, but if I keep it dry it becomes a salami.”

As for Kiwi butchers who are not defending Zabern’s winning salami in the sausage debate? They also agree.

Reuben Sharples of Reuben’s Butcher in New Lynn says the main difference between a salami and a traditional Kiwi sausage is time.

“A typical sausage that you might purchase at a Bunnings is made from fresh ingredients including ground meat combined with flavourings and piped into sausage casing,” he says.

“In contrast, a salami, and in this case a Zaroa salami takes a little longer to craft. The meat aged for flavour and fermented using traditional methods, and then cured. The total process takes around six months.”

”A salami is a type of cured sausage,” he says.